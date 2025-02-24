Man, 19, admits murdering his mother, sister and brother in Luton flat

24 February 2025, 14:38 | Updated: 24 February 2025, 15:35

Prosper pleaded guilty to all six charges at Luton Crown Court
Prosper pleaded guilty to all six charges at Luton Crown Court. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A man has admitted shooting dead his mother and two siblings at their flat in Luton.

Nicholas Prosper, 19, pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court to the murders of his mother, Juliana Falcon, 48, and his siblings, Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16, in September last year in Luton.

Prosper, of Leabank in Luton, pleaded guilty to three counts of murder at Luton Crown Court on Monday.

Juliana Falcon, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, were killed
Juliana Falcon, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, were killed. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

He also pleaded guilty to purchasing or acquiring a shotgun without a certificate, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing an article with a blade or point.

Police at the scene in Luton where the family members were killed
Police at the scene in Luton where the family members were killed. Picture: Alamy

Judge Michael Simon told the defendant his sentencing will take place on March 5 and remanded him into custody.

Police rushed to the flat at around 5.30am.

All three victims died from gunshot wounds to the head, an inquest heard. After the shooting, police said they recovered a firearm during searches close to the scene.  

Det Supt Rob Hall, from the region's major crime unit, previously described the scene officers faced in the flat as “awful circumstances”.

