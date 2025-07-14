Postman, 27, jailed for 23 years after 'stabbing girlfriend 20 times' before dismembering her body

Postman, 27, jailed for 23 years after 'stabbing girlfriend 20 times' before dismembering her body. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe and Alan Zycinski

A man who stabbed his young girlfriend to death before dismembering her body at their flat in South Lanarkshire has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 23 years in prison.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ewan Methven, 27, stabbed Phoenix Spencer-Horn, 21, twenty times before dismembering her body at the couple's flat in East Kilbride, near Glasgow, last November.

The attack in November last year came just hours after he had complained her job was making him 'feel lonely'.

Around 12.10pm on Monday, 18 November, 2024, the body of Phoenix was found within a flat on Glen Lee.

Methven was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with her death.

The court heard how Phoenix was stabbed a total of 20 times by the 'evil' postman, using three serparate knives in the attack.

The body of Phoenix, who had dated Methven for 2 years, was eventually discovered when the postman dialled 999, claiming to have suffered a drug-induced blackout during the violent attack.

Read more: Damning report into Masterchef's Gregg Wallace reveals 45 'substantiated' complaints against BBC star

Read more: Trump to meet King and Queen at Windsor as date revealed for 'unprecedented' second state visit

Ewan Methven, 27, stabbed Phoenix Spencer-Horn, 21, twenty times before dismembering her body at the couple's flat in East Kilbride, near Glasgow, last November. Picture: Handout

Methven's own defence lawyer admitted to the court that society will see him as the "personification of evil".

The High Court in Glasgow heard how the killer postman dumped his partner's body parts in the hallway of the flat they shared and failed to call emergency services for two days after the killing.

The 27-year-old then proceeded to purchase drugs and watch pornography.

The court heard how he also sent vile texts to Phoenix's concerned mother in a bid to convince her that her daughter was still alive.

It comes as one neighbour, Toni Brown, 25, explained: "There was a bad smell in my house in the early hours of the morning she was found.

The body of Phoenix, who had dated Methven for 2 years, was eventually discovered when the postman dialled 999, claiming to have suffered a drug-induced blackout during the violent attack. Picture: Police Handout

"There was a bad smell in my kitchen basically where the walls join together.

She added: "I think I stayed out of the house for about a week after that. I couldn't even sit. It was horrific."

Detective Chief Inspector Susie Cairns said: “My thoughts remain with Phoenix’s family and friends as they continue to try to come to terms with what happened.

“Methven now faces the consequences of his actions.

“Violence such as this is never acceptable in our communities, and we will work tirelessly to ensure those responsible are brought to justice."