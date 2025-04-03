Man, 33, admits manslaughter and drugs charge after devastating house explosion in Newcastle left two dead

3 April 2025, 10:56 | Updated: 3 April 2025, 11:25

Two people died in the explosion in Newcastle
Two people died in the explosion in Newcastle. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A seven-year-old boy was killed in a house explosion caused by criminals making cannabis sweets in a neighbouring flat with 100 gas canisters, it can now be reported.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reece Galbraith, 33, has admitted the manslaughter of Archie York and Galbraith's friend Jason "Jay" Laws, 35, who died in a blast at Violet Close, Benwell, Newcastle, in the early hours of October 16.

The blast wrecked the street, rendered families homeless and led to a major emergency services response.

Galbraith, of Rectory Road, Gateshead, had previously denied manslaughter and was due to go on trial next month but appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via a prison videolink to change his pleas to guilty on Thursday.

He also admitted possessing and supplying cannabis between November 2023 and October 2024.

Reece Galbraith, 33, from Gateshead, admitted two counts of manslaughter
Reece Galbraith, 33, from Gateshead, admitted two counts of manslaughter. Picture: Alamy

He will be sentenced on May 14 by Mr Justice Cotter after a report has been prepared.

Judge Paul Sloan KC, who remanded him in custody after Galbraith pleaded guilty, told the defendant: "As you will be aware you face a significant, immediate custodial sentence."

Galbraith was badly injured in the blast and his solicitor said at a previous hearing he was lucky to survive.

Archie was in bed asleep when the blast ripped through the home he shared with parents Katherine and Robbie and his baby brother Finley.

Archie York was killed in the explosion
Archie York was killed in the explosion. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this week, his mother told the Newcastle Chronicle news site: "As a parent and as a mother you try your best to keep your children safe, and that was took out of my hands.

"When they are in the house, that's supposed to be the safest place."

At a previous hearing at Newcastle Magistrates' Court, prosecutors said police stopped Galbraith's car in April last year and found drugs.

His home was searched and moulds to make cannabis sweets were discovered. He was released pending further investigation.

Analysis of his mobile phone showed 80 text messages relating to the sale of cannabis sweets.

Claire Armstrong, representing the prosecution during the magistrates' court hearing, said the explosion on October 16 was caused by butane gas that was in the property to process drugs.

"Following the explosion, 100 butane cannisters were found," she said.

She said Galbraith's fingerprints were present on items recovered from the destroyed flat which the prosecution described as a "drug lab".

Michael Gibson, defending at the magistrates' court hearing, said Galbraith had been in regular work in construction until the age of 31.

Mr Gibson said: "He was lucky not to be killed in the explosion.

"He was placed in an induced coma for a week and in hospital for a month receiving treatment. That treatment is ongoing.

"He doesn't have full use of his arms due to burns.

"He is weak and feeble."

