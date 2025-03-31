Man, 33, appears in court accused of maliciously damaging Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course

31 March 2025, 16:08

Club house covered in red paint as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland.
Club house covered in red paint as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court accused of 'maliciously mischief' after allegedly damaging Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kieran Robson, 33, appeared in private at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday and was charged with malicious mischief.

Police were called to the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, at about 4.40am on Saturday March 8.

Red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

The red paint spelled out the word 'Gaza Is Not For Sale' in three-metre high letters on the lawn of the golf course.

The incident is said to have left extensive damage to the greens, including the course's most prestigious hole, which features in the international Open Championships.

Read more: Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live'

Read more: Fifteen Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers killed 'one by one' by Israeli forces - as mass grave discovered

Damage caused to greens as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland.
Damage caused to greens as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Robson, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, made no plea during the brief hearing and was committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.

A Scottish Government publication from October 2023 defines the common law offence of malicious mischief as the wilful, wanton and malicious destruction of, or damage to, the property of another.

It notes the charge should only be recorded "where widespread damage is caused, where the value of the damage is considerable, or where there is disruption of power supply, flooding or similar".

Damage caused to greens as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland.
Damage caused to greens as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

The publication states there is no specific financial value where a potential crime would be recorded as malicious mischief rather than vandalism but multiple thousands of pounds of alleged damage would be required for it to be recorded as the former.

Police Scotland confirmed in update that Mr Robson had been charged last week.

Palestine Action described the act as a "direct response to the US administration's stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza".

Mr Trump's recent comments include plans to "clean out the whole thing".

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

The Met have recovered goods worth over a million pounds

Police recover more than £1 million worth of stolen gold jewellery - as force appeal to burglary victims for help
Pensioner dies after XL bully attack.

Pensioner, 84, dies in hospital two months after XL bully attack

Emma Conn

Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station
Alexander Sloley, from Islington, north London, was 16 when he was reported missing in August 2008

Police offer £10,000 for help solving case of teenager who went missing 17 years ago

More UK News

See more More UK News

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer holds a roundtable meeting at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Monday March 31, 2025. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP)

Sir Keir Starmer suggests to LBC people who abused student visas to come to UK could face deportation
Aerial photograph of London City Airport looking towards Canary Wharf

'Extensive search' operation underway after girl, 11, falls into River Thames

Weeks’ worth of rubbish has piled up on the streets across Birmingham.

City council declares 'major incident' after Birmingham bin strikes cause chaos amid mounting rubbish piles
Passengers arriving at the Gare du Nord, Paris on a Eurostar train from St. Pancras, London; Gare du Nord train station, Paris France

Eurostar rivals 'given the green light' to run trains through Channel Tunnel

A woman who was discovered in the River Mersey last year has been identified through extensive investigation - including facial reconstruction technology.

Family pays tribute to mum identified by facial reconstruction a year after body found in River Mersey
Fifteen Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers have been discovered in a mass grave

Fifteen Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers killed 'one by one' by Israeli forces - as mass grave discovered

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News