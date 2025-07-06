Man, 36, charged with murder after body of pensioner found with 'multiple injuries' at residential address

6 July 2025, 12:37

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been charged with murder following the death of an 85-year-old at an address in south London.

Police launched a murder investigation after the force was called to a property on Churchmore Road, Lambeth, shortly after 1pm on Friday.

Emergency responders arrived to find a pensioner with 'a number of injuries'. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Amithraz Balgobin, 36, of Woodbourne Avenue, Lambeth, was charged on Sunday with murder, as well as possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

Officers discovered the body of the pensioner at the Streatham address on Friday afternoon, with Balgobin subsequently arrested nearby.

Formal identification is yet to take place and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

The family of the victim have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Balgobin was remanded in custody to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 7 July.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, from specialist crime south, who is leading on the investigation, said: “We are working hard to piece together the events that unfolded in Churchmore Road yesterday, and offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim and those affected by this tragic incident.

“I would like to thank those that are speaking to police and supporting the investigation already.

“We will continue to have an increased presence in the area whilst we continue our inquiries.

“We are not currently looking for any other suspects.”

Anybody with information can contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference 3581/04JUL.

