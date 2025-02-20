Man, 43, charged with 'repeatedly raping' schoolgirl, 14, in late night Southampton park attack

20 February 2025, 10:37

A closed playground in Houndwell Park in Southampton town centre due to the coronavirus pandemic
A closed playground in Houndwell Park in Southampton town centre due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 43-year-old man has been charged following an alleged late night attack that saw a 14-year-old girl 'repeatedly raped' in a Southampton park.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicholas Foreman, from Christchurch in Dorset, was charged with three counts of rape on Wednesday and one count of assault following the incident.

Police were alerted to the incident after receiving reports that a young girl had been attacked at round 10.30pm on Saturday, February 15.

The attack took place in Houndwell Park, close to the city centre.

Houndwell Park with the Chamberlayne Gas Column in Southampton, Hampshire in the UK, taken 10th July 2020
Houndwell Park with the Chamberlayne Gas Column in Southampton, Hampshire in the UK, taken 10th July 2020. Picture: Alamy

Police confirmed the victim is now "being supported by specialist officers".

The suspect has been remanded in custody.

In a statement released following the incident, Hampshire Police said: "Nicholas Foreman, of the Meadway in Christchurch, has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of assault.

Read more: Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann arrested on arrival to the UK

Read more: BBC issues apology over Gaza documentary amid calls for corporation to call Hamas a terror organisation

"He appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 19 February), where he was remanded into custody."

Foreman will now appear at Southampton Crown Court on Monday 17 March.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Man burns down another man's house, 700 miles away, after discovering he was chatting to his ex-girlfriend online.

Man arrested after burning down house 700 miles away in revenge attack after occupant chatted to ex-girlfriend
London, UK, 11 September, 2024. Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan attend The National Television Awards Red Carpet Arrivals at the O2 Arena, on 11 September, 2024, in London, England, United Kingdom. Credit: S.A.M./Alamy Live News

Pregnant Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright's terror as masked burglars raid £3.5million Essex mansion
Steven Clark

Man, 50, found guilty of murdering elderly partner, 80, found dead in retirement housing complex
A Polish woman claiming to be missing girl Madeleine McCann has been arrested on arrival to the UK

Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann arrested after arriving in the UK

Shah Rahman

Terrorist jailed for plotting to bomb London Stock Exchange in 2012 can be re-released from prison after Parole Board ruling
Mr White took his own life after the heist.

Getaway car ‘fixer' found guilty of plotting £1.38m watch robbery that led shop manager to take his own life

More UK News

See more More UK News

Breaking News

Man suspected of fatally shooting wife outside Kent pub on Valentine's Day 'died in River Thames'
Reform Hold Press Conference On The The Economy And Renewable energy

Nigel Farage hands ownership of Reform UK to party members

Small businesses could be left behind.

Small businesses could be 'left behind' in AI boom, tech bosses warn

Alice da Silva Aguiar was one of the three children killed

Father of Southport victim will run London Marathon to fund school playground in her honour
Stuart Goldsmith, stand up comedian, performs at Soho Theatre.

'Comedy on prescription' trials begin to test stand-up as antidepressant alternative

BBC must 'step up' following Gaza documentary says Priti Patel, as she slams ‘reluctance’ to label Hamas 'terrorists'

BBC must 'step up' following Gaza documentary says Priti Patel, as she slams ‘reluctance’ to label Hamas 'terrorists'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News