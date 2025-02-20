Man, 43, charged with 'repeatedly raping' schoolgirl, 14, in late night Southampton park attack

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 43-year-old man has been charged following an alleged late night attack that saw a 14-year-old girl 'repeatedly raped' in a Southampton park.

Nicholas Foreman, from Christchurch in Dorset, was charged with three counts of rape on Wednesday and one count of assault following the incident.

Police were alerted to the incident after receiving reports that a young girl had been attacked at round 10.30pm on Saturday, February 15.

The attack took place in Houndwell Park, close to the city centre.

Houndwell Park with the Chamberlayne Gas Column in Southampton, Hampshire in the UK, taken 10th July 2020. Picture: Alamy

Police confirmed the victim is now "being supported by specialist officers".

The suspect has been remanded in custody.

In a statement released following the incident, Hampshire Police said: "Nicholas Foreman, of the Meadway in Christchurch, has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of assault.

"He appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 19 February), where he was remanded into custody."

Foreman will now appear at Southampton Crown Court on Monday 17 March.