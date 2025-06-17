Man, 49, who 'went crazy' after taking crack cocaine jailed for 39 years following Christmas Day double murder

Man, 49, who 'went crazy' after taking crack cocaine jailed for 39 years following Christmas Day double murder. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 49-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 39 years for the murder of two women in Milton Keynes on Christmas Day.

Joanne Pearson, 38, and Teohna Grant, 24, died in the attack, which also saw his son, dog and neighbour stabbed in what's been described as a "horror film".

The court heard how Jazwell Brown, 49, and his partner, Joanne, had been "smoking crack cocaine" on the day of the attack, after which Brown admitted he had "gone crazy" after combining it with cannabis.

Brown, of Santa Cruz Avenue, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a bladed article in a public place and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Justice Kerr told the court how the incident took place "after taking cocaine without warning or provocation", with Brown then turning on his 18-year-old son.

The judge added that "Christmas will be a time of dread" for the families involved in the attack.

The "vicious" attack on Joanne Pearson "must have lasted at least six minutes", the judge said - an attack which took place while Jazwell Brown's son, Jake, was in the bathroom ringing 999.

"She was stabbed 31 times as well as receiving cuts and blunt force injuries," the judge explained.

Brown's son, Jake, suffered a "12cm stab wound" to his diaphragm which also injured his liver, according to Mr Justice Kerr.

Teohna Grant, 24, (left) and Joanne Pearson, 38, died at the scene of the suspected stabbing. Picture: Handout

His neighbour, Ms Grant, was later found unconscious on the balcony of her flat, having suffered a neck wound which led to a cardiac arrest - an injury that cut her jugular and ultimately caused her death.

The judge described how "five sharp force injuries" were inflicted during the attack.

Revealing that Brown's past convictions included those of domestic violence, the judge told the court he was a "long-term user of Class A drugs".

"You had blood on your hands, literally," the judge said on Tuesday, describing how the injured animal was found on the street.

Describing how the Brown had a "blank look" on his face after he was detained following the attack, the judge recounted how he "drove from the scene dangerously" following the stabbings.

Describing how Brown had "torn apart the lives of many people", the judge added how the father of one victim "feels like part of his heart has been ripped out" knowing he'll never see his daughter again.

Mr Justice Kerr tells Jazwell Brown: "I appreciate you will be an old man by the time you are eligible for release."

He added: "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

A general view of tributes near a police cordon at the scene near an apartment block on Santa Cruz Avenue in Newton Leys, near Bletchley, Buckinghamshire, where two women, aged 38 and 24, have died and a man and a teenage boy suffered serious injuries. Picture: Alamy

The attack, which took place in a residential block of flats in Bletchley, near Milton Keynes, on December 25 last year, were unprovoked, police confirmed.

After stabbing his wife and son, the 49-year-old then took a knife and the baseball bat across the hallway to his neighbour's flat, where he killed 24-year-old Teohna Grant.

Recounting the incident, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin said the scenes faced by emergency services on Christmas Day were "indescribable".

Brown stood, head bowed in the dock as his sentence was read out.

Handed life terms for the murders of Ms Pearson and Ms Grant, Brown was also sentenced to 18 years for the attempted murder of his son and 21 years for the attempted murder of Mr Latter.

A general view of a police cordon and a police forensic officer at the scene near an apartment block on Santa Cruz Avenue in Newton Leys, near Bletchley, Buckinghamshire. Picture: Alamy

Following the attack, Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of the major crime unit, said: "Firstly I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the women who have tragically died in this shocking incident.

"We have launched a double murder investigation which may be concerning to the wider public, however we have made an arrest and are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and the parties are known to each other.

"Members of the public will see a large police presence in the area while our investigation takes place.

"If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to approach our officers and they will do their best to help."