Man charged with murder following death of 87-year-old pensioner in north London. Picture: Google

A man has been charged with murder following the death of pensioner in north London.

Peter Augustine, 58, has been charged with the robbery and murder of an 87-year-old man in Manor House, north London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Augustine, of Green Lanes, Hornsey, was charged on Friday, May 9 after the pensioner was found seriously injured at an address in Manor House.

The pensioner was taken to hospital but sadly died two days later.

"Around 17:53hrs on Tuesday, 6 May, officers attended Goodchild Road, Manor House, alongside the London Ambulance Service following reports of a robbery," the Met said on Saturday.

"An 87-year-old man was taken to hospital, where sadly died on Thursday, 8 May.

"His next-of-kin are being supported by specialist officers.

"Augustine was arrested in Green Lanes, Hornsey, on Thursday, 8 May."

The 58-year-old has since been remanded in custody, the force has confirmed.

He is set to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Saturday, May 10.

Any witnesses have been asked to contact police to assist with the investigation on 0208 345 3715 quoting Operation Cedarbirch.

Officers have previously said that a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, from the Met's Specialist Crime North Unit and leading the investigation described the "horrific" incident and that officers were not looking for anyone else in connection to this.

He added: "However, this is a fast-paced investigation and I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed what happened to please contact the police."

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

