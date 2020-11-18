Man, 65, arrested by counter terror police in Belfast over 1974 Birmingham pub bombings

18 November 2020, 12:15 | Updated: 18 November 2020, 12:48

A 65-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murders of 21 people in the 1974 pub bombings in Birmingham
A 65-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murders of 21 people in the 1974 pub bombings in Birmingham. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A 65-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murders of 21 people in the 1974 pub bombings in Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.

West Midlands Police said the suspect was held by counter-terror officers in Belfast.

The force said in a statement: "A man has been arrested in connection with inquiries into the murders of 21 people in the 1974 pub bombings in Birmingham.

"Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU, working with colleagues from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, arrested a 65-year-old man at his home in Belfast today.

"The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and a search of his home is being carried out.

"He will be interviewed under caution at a police station in Northern Ireland."

Julie Hambleton, whose 18-year-old sister Maxine died in the bombings, said it was "the most monumental event" in the criminal investigation into the bombings since the quashing of the convictions of the Birmingham Six in 1991.

When she was telephoned by a senior West Midlands Police officer with news of the arrest on Wednesday, she told of how she broke down in tears.

"I couldn't speak, I was just inconsolable and was just looking at the picture of Maxine," she said.

"It's welcome news. It's overwhelming news. It's tangible progress."

Last month Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was considering whether to hold a public inquiry into the bombings at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs on the night of 21 November 1974.

Victims' families have long called for an inquiry. Last year inquests ruled the victims were unlawfully killed, but did not establish who was responsible. Five suspects, two still alive, were named at the inquest.

The inquest last April found a botched IRA warning call led to the deaths of 21 people unlawfully killed in the atrocity.

The two bombs planted in the two pubs also injured up to 220 other victims.

A flawed investigation by West Midlands Police led to the wrongful convictions of the Birmingham Six - one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British legal history.

