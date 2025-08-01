Man, 76, charged after children hospitalised in 'poisoning' at UK summer camp

Eight children reported feeling unwell at the camp in Stathern, Leicestershire. Picture: NEMM

By Josef Al Shemary

A man has been charged after eight children were rushed to hospital after being 'poisoned' with a substance at a summer camp in Leicestershire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jonathan Ruben is accused of three counts of "wilful ill treatment of a child" relating to three different boys at the summer camp.

An investigation was launched after police received a report on Sunday of several children feeling unwell at the camp in Stathern, Leicestershire.

The incident was called in by a 'third party', according to police, with officers and paramedics in attendance "to safeguard those children concerned".

East Midlands Ambulance Service were present at the scene on Canal Lane, Sathern, and eight children and an adult were rushed to hospital.

The children were all boys between the ages of 8 and 11.

They have all since been discharged.

The children were taken to hospital as a precaution and have since been discharged. Picture: NEMM

Police officers have closed off the scene in Stathern, Leicestershire. Picture: Alamy

A statement from Janine McKinney, chief crown prosecutor for CPS East Midlands, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the prosecution of a 76-year-old man with child cruelty offences following a police investigation into a summer camp held at Stathern Lodge, Leicestershire.

"This decision has been made after reviewing a file of evidence from Leicestershire Police.

"Jonathon Ruben, will be charged with three offences of wilful ill-treatment of a child relating to three boys.

He added: "This has been an extremely upsetting and shocking moment for the community, and especially for the children and parents most directly affected.

"We would like to remind all concerned that there are now active criminal proceedings against Mr Ruben and he has the right to a fair trial. There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Ruben has been remanded into custody and will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday 2 August).

The police force said it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over what it said was the "circumstances of the initial police response".

A dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) has been created.

Anyone with any information has been urged to report it online.