Man, 76, to appear in court over summer camp 'poisoning'

2 August 2025, 00:09

A general view of the scene in Stathern, Leicestershire
A 76-year-old man will appear in court charged with child cruelty offences after children became unwell at a summer camp in Leicestershire. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A 76-year-old man will appear in court charged with child cruelty offences after children became unwell at a summer camp in Leicestershire.

Leicestershire Police said it received a report on Sunday that children at a summer camp at Stathern Lodge in Canal Lane, Stathern, had become unwell.

Eight children, all boys aged between eight and 11, and an adult, who were taken to hospital as a precaution, have all since been discharged.

Jonathon Ruben, of Landmere Lane, Ruddington, Nottingham, has been charged with three counts of wilful ill treatment relating to three boys at the summer camp between July 25 and July 29, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Friday.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Ruben, 76, was originally arrested on Monday evening at a pub on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy.

Sentencing Council guidelines state that ill treatment of a child can result in a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment under the Children and Young Persons Act 1933.

Leicestershire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over its handling of the incident.

The force originally said the incident happened on Monday, before amending it to Sunday, and it is still unclear whether officers only responded on Monday, and whether that is why the force has referred itself to the IOPC.

Janine McKinney, chief crown prosecutor for CPS East Midlands, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the prosecution of a 76-year-old man with child cruelty offences following a police investigation into a summer camp held at Stathern Lodge, Leicestershire.

"This decision has been made after reviewing a file of evidence from Leicestershire Police.

"Jonathon Ruben will be charged with three offences of wilful ill treatment of a child relating to three boys.

"This has been an extremely upsetting and shocking moment for the community, and especially for the children and parents most directly affected.

"We would like to remind all concerned that there are now active criminal proceedings against Mr Ruben, and he has the right to a fair trial.

"There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Leicestershire Police said the "owners and operators of Stathern Lodge are independent from those people who use or hire the lodge and are not connected to the incident."

The IOPC said: "Our assessment team has examined all available evidence and concluded the matter should be independently investigated by the IOPC.

"The investigation will look at whether there were any breaches of professional behaviour – namely a failure to carry out duties and responsibilities – that resulted in a delay in Leicestershire Police’s response to what was later declared a critical incident."

