Man, 92, goes on trial for the rape and murder of a pensioner in 1967

16 June 2025, 15:45

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of 92-year-old Ryland Headley appearing via video link at Bristol Magistrates' Court, charged with the rape and murder of widow Louisa Dunne in Bristol in 1967.
Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of 92-year-old Ryland Headley appearing via video link at Bristol Magistrates' Court, charged with the rape and murder of widow Louisa Dunne in Bristol in 1967. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

An elderly widow was raped and murdered by a man who broke into her home in a crime which remained under investigation for more than 50 years, a court heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ryland Headley is accused of forcing entry into the home of 75-year-old Louisa Dunne in Bristol in June 1967 before attacking her.

Headley, now aged 92, is on trial at Bristol Crown Court accused of raping and murdering Mrs Dunne.

Jurors were told her body was found by neighbours inside her home on Britannia Road in the Easton area of the city on the morning of June 28 1967.

Louisa Dunne who was found strangled to death at her home in the Easton area of Bristol on June 28, 1967.
Louisa Dunne who was found strangled to death at her home in the Easton area of Bristol on June 28, 1967. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Exceptionally cruel' nursery worker, 22, who 'kicked boy in the face' guilty of attacking 21 toddlers

Read More: Tory MP pleads not guilty to sexual assault at London's Groucho club

Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, told the court: "A number of the local women were worried about Mrs Dunne because they hadn't seen her all morning and they also noticed that a sash window was open at the front of the house.

"The fact that she wasn't out on the doorstep was unusual for her.

"So, two of the local women, Violet Allen and Hilda Stedman, then went over and found the front door shut and the sash window near the front door open as far as possible.

"They looked through the window and called for her through the letter box but got no response.

"When she looked through the window, Violet Allen could see Mrs Dunne's legs by the side of the table so, with the help of two other women, she climbed in through the window and went over to her.

"Violet Allen took hold of Mrs Dunne's hand and immediately realised that she was dead because her hand was ice cold."

Mrs Dunne, who was using the front room as a bedroom, was found lying on a pile of old clothes and police found no evidence of any violent struggle in the house.

Headley, of Clarence Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, is accused of the rape and murder of Ms Dunne on dates between June 26 and 29. He denies both charges.

The trial continues.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Patrick Spencer, outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with two counts of sexual assault, allegedly carried out at Groucho club, central London, in August 2023

Tory MP pleads not guilty to sexual assault at London's Groucho club

'Exceptionally cruel' nursery worker, 22, who 'kicked boy in the face' guilty of attacking 21 toddlers

'Exceptionally cruel' nursery worker, 22, who 'kicked boy in the face' guilty of attacking 21 toddlers
Emergency services at the scene where a fire broke out at Larne Leisure Centre following vandalism at the facility.

Man, 25, arrested over fire at leisure centre housing migrants as Northern Ireland gripped by unrest
Vance Boelter, 57, is suspected of fatally shooting the Democratic state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark

Man suspected of shooting Minnesota politicians in 'targeted assassination' arrested after two-day manhunt
Monaghans Bar in Fuengirola, Malaga

Man arrested in connection to shooting at Irish pub on Costa del Sol

Hope Rowe has been convicted of murdering woman at child's birthday party

Woman who murdered a mother at a child’s birthday party caught out by accidental voicemail

More UK News

See more More UK News

.

Scottish school apologises after calling Union Flag 'offensive or sectarian' in letter to parents
A crane retrieves part of the fuselage of the Air India Boeing 787 on June 14, 2025 in Ahmedabad, India.

Families of British Air India crash victims 'feel utterly abandoned' as they blast UK government's response
Gemma Southall, 38, last seen in Norwich on Saturday.

Police launch urgent hunt for woman, 38, last seen in pink vest and flip flops missing since Saturday
.

Who is Blaise Metreweli - the real life M and first female head of MI6?

Belinda Taylor, left, and Adam Harrison, right, died during a tandem jump on Friday.

Tributes pour in for 'selfless' mother-of-four and 'wonderful' skydiving instructor who died during tandem jump
NATO Scramble RAF Typhoons Four Times In Seven Days To Intercept Russian Aircraft

RAF fighter jets scrambled six days in a row as fifteen Russian military aircraft intercepted

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News