Man, 92, goes on trial for the rape and murder of a pensioner in 1967

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of 92-year-old Ryland Headley appearing via video link at Bristol Magistrates' Court, charged with the rape and murder of widow Louisa Dunne in Bristol in 1967. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

An elderly widow was raped and murdered by a man who broke into her home in a crime which remained under investigation for more than 50 years, a court heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ryland Headley is accused of forcing entry into the home of 75-year-old Louisa Dunne in Bristol in June 1967 before attacking her.

Headley, now aged 92, is on trial at Bristol Crown Court accused of raping and murdering Mrs Dunne.

Jurors were told her body was found by neighbours inside her home on Britannia Road in the Easton area of the city on the morning of June 28 1967.

Louisa Dunne who was found strangled to death at her home in the Easton area of Bristol on June 28, 1967. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Exceptionally cruel' nursery worker, 22, who 'kicked boy in the face' guilty of attacking 21 toddlers

Read More: Tory MP pleads not guilty to sexual assault at London's Groucho club

Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, told the court: "A number of the local women were worried about Mrs Dunne because they hadn't seen her all morning and they also noticed that a sash window was open at the front of the house.

"The fact that she wasn't out on the doorstep was unusual for her.

"So, two of the local women, Violet Allen and Hilda Stedman, then went over and found the front door shut and the sash window near the front door open as far as possible.

"They looked through the window and called for her through the letter box but got no response.

"When she looked through the window, Violet Allen could see Mrs Dunne's legs by the side of the table so, with the help of two other women, she climbed in through the window and went over to her.

"Violet Allen took hold of Mrs Dunne's hand and immediately realised that she was dead because her hand was ice cold."

Mrs Dunne, who was using the front room as a bedroom, was found lying on a pile of old clothes and police found no evidence of any violent struggle in the house.

Headley, of Clarence Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, is accused of the rape and murder of Ms Dunne on dates between June 26 and 29. He denies both charges.

The trial continues.