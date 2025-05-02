Man accused of killing boy, 14, and injuring four in 'rampage with Japanese swords' denies murder

Court artist sketch b of Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A man accused of killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring four others on a rampage with two Japanese swords has denied murder.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 37, is accused of slashing Daniel Anjorin in the neck and chest as he walked to school in Hainault, north-east London on April 30 last year.

The attack virtually decapitated the 14-year-old, who died from his injuries.

Monzo denied eight of the 10 charges against him but admitted two counts of having an offensive weapon – a katana sword and a tanto katana sword.

He also pleaded not guilty to the attempted murders of Donato Iwule, Sindy Arias, Henry De Los Rios Polania and Pc Yasmin Margaret Mechem-Whitfield as well as wounding Inspector Moloy Campbell with intent.

Monzo denied aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article relating to a kitchen knife.

A woman with small children crouches down to read cards left amongst the floral tributes at Laing Close in Hainault for 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, who was fatally stabbed on Tuesday on his journey to school. Picture: Alamy

His trial is set for June 3 at the Old Bailey, where he entered his pleas on Friday.

The court previously heard how Monzo allegedly crashed a van into a fence in Laing Close, hitting Mr Iwule, just before 7am on April 30.

He then allegedly attacked Daniel from behind, slashing his neck and stabbing him in the chest as he lay on the ground.When police officers rushed to help the teenager, Monzo is said to have appeared from a bush and chased them.It is claimed he jumped out at Pc Mechem-Whitfield, causing “significant injuries”.

The defendant then allegedly made his way across a number of gardens before entering the home of Mr De Los Rios Polania and Ms Arias, who were asleep at the time.

A second officer, Inspector Campbell, was stabbed with a sword during an attempt to apprehend the defendant, it is alleged.