Man admits murdering university lecturer in street in Plymouth

Paul Butler admitted the murder of Claire Chick. Picture: Plymouth University/PA

By Asher McShane

A man shed tears in court as he admitted stabbing a university lecturer to death in Plymouth.

Paul Antony Butler, 53, admitted murdering Claire Chick, 48, during an incident in Plymouth in January. She died of multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a bladed article.

Butler, of Stangray Avenue, Plymouth, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas during the hearing at Plymouth Crown Court.

The defendant, who appeared on video link from prison, appeared to wipe a tear away from his face as he entered his pleas.

The court heard that at the sentencing hearing, victim impact statements would be given by Ms Chick's two daughters.

Judge Robert Linford ordered pre-sentence reports and said the sentencing hearing would take place on April 25.

He told Butler: "I am going to order that a psychiatric report is prepared upon you, which will assist the court in determining the minimum term that must be served by you before you are considered for parole.

"You understand, I know, that the sentence for the offence of murder is fixed by law and on that date you will receive a sentence of life imprisonment, but the minimum term will be affected by submissions I hear from the prosecution barrister and your barrister, and that which is contained in the psychiatric report which I now order.

"You will remain in custody until that day."

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports a woman had been seriously injured on West Hoe Road in Plymouth at 8.55pm on January 22.

She was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of the next day.

Ms Chick, who was previously known as Claire Butler, worked as a lecturer at the University of Plymouth.

In a previous statement released by police, her family said: "We are absolutely devastated and broken at the loss of our beautiful caring mother Claire Chick.

"She was the most beautiful lively soul and was there for everyone.

"Everyone who knew our mum had so much positive words to say about her. She was the life and soul of any place where she was.

"She loved to dance and sing, even though she was pretty bad at it; she had no shame in doing it in front of any audience.

"We will never get over this as a family, she was our glue and our go-to. We won't ever get the justice our mum deserves for this, because no amount of justice will bring her back.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind words, and we invite anyone who knew her to share their memories of her.

"We also would like to remind the public she leaves behind five beautiful grandchildren who all refer to her as 'a favourite grandma'.

"We ask you to respect their privacy, and everyone remains respectful to them.

"She may be gone but her spirit will always remain alive. We love you mum, and we promise to make you proud."