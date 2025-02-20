Man arrested after burning down house 700 miles away in revenge attack after occupant chatted to ex-girlfriend

Man burns down another man's house, 700 miles away, after discovering he was chatting to his ex-girlfriend online. Picture: Facebook, Bensalem Police Department

By Alice Padgett

A man has been arrested after travelling 700 miles to burn down a stranger's house in a jealous rage, after discovering the occupant was chatting to his ex-girlfriend online.

The blaze engulfed the home at 5am on 10th February in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania.

Six adults were in the building, according to the Bensalem Police Department, and they have all been taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

Some had to jump from the second story, out of windows, to save themselves, according to police.

The victim's two dog's died in the fire.

After checking nearby CCTV, police discovered the a man with a black vehicle.

The footage showed the man entering the house, with an object in his hand, and then leaving the property fifteen minutes later.

Burnt down house in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Picture: Facebook, Bensalem Police Department

Then, smoke billows out of the building, followed by a massive bang.

"Detectives discovered that a 21 year old local man had an online relationship with a woman from Michigan, who was due to visit Bensalem for their first face-to-face meeting this week," the Bensalem Police stated.

They added: "The ex-boyfriend of the female from Michigan was identified as Harrison Jones of Rockford, Michigan, who lives at the same address as the owner of the Volkswagen Passat."

Detectives used CCTV footage from the traffic to track Jones.

Jones has been arrested in his home, and authorities noted the burns on his arms.

He has been charged on suspicion of six counts of attempted criminal homicide, arson, and risking catastrophe. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.