Man arrested and charged after attempted murder of police officer

9 February 2025, 20:57

Police Scotland vehicle.
Police Scotland vehicle. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Clydebank, Police Scotland reports.

Police Scotland reports that around 9pm on Sunday 5 January, officers attempted to stop a vehicle, driven by a man, 27, on Bannerman Place, Clydebank.

A female officer was struck by the vehicle as it made off.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

The 27-year-old driver of the vehicle was traced, arrested and charged on Friday, 7 February, 2025.

He is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday, 10 February, 2025.

