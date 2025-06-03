Breaking News

Man in his 30s arrested after breaking into grounds at Windsor Castle

Police on duty outside Windsor Castle (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested after breaking into the grounds at Windsor Castle.

The individual was spotted shortly after 1pm on Sunday within the castle grounds in a restricted area.

He was “quickly challenged” by police before being arrested. The Met police said he did not enter any of the castle’s inner grounds.

It is unclear whether any members of the royal family were present at the time.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of trespass on a protected site and possession of Class A drugs, the Met Police said.

He was then passed to Thames Valley police, who said the man was bailed.

He is reported to have scaled a wall to gain access to the castle grounds.

A source told The Sun: “The intruder is believed to have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the break-in.

“He broke into the castle near Town Gate and was quickly detained by police.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of trespass on a protected site and possession of Class A drugs after entering restricted grounds at Windsor Castle.

“Officers in the grounds spotted the man just after 13:00hrs on Sunday, 1 June and quickly arrested him.

Thames Valley Police said:“At just after 1pm on Sunday 1 June a man entered restricted grounds at Windsor castle.

“He was quickly challenged by Met police officers and arrested. He did not enter the inner grounds of Windsor Castle.

“He was arrested on suspicion of trespass on a secure site and possession of class A drugs.

“He has been bailed and an investigation is ongoing by Thames Valley Police.”