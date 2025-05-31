Breaking News

Man, 31, arrested after car 'collides with multiple pedestrians' in Leicester city centre

Man, 31, arrested after car 'collides with multiple pedestrians' in Leicester city centre. Picture: Google

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been arrested after 'colliding with multiple pedestrians' in Leicester city centre during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to the site of a collision on De Montfort Street, Leicester, at 12.34am on Saturday morning.

The incident is reported to have happened following a report of a fight at the same location.

A 31-year-old man from Leicester has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving after four people were struck by a vehicle.

Four people – two men and two women – were injured in the collision, with police confirming all four remain in hospital, three people with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle collided with four pedestrians at a private event.

The man remains in police custody, according to the force and continues to be questioned by detectives.

The car thought to be linked to the incident was later recovered on nearby Margaret Street, according to Leicestershire Police.

Detective Inspector Jenny Tattersall said: "We understand the serious concern there will be about this incident.

"Four people currently remain in hospital and an investigation is ongoing as we continue to establish the full circumstances and the events leading up to this incident.

"A man remains in police custody and will be questioned by officers.

This is a developing story.