Breaking News

Man, 31, arrested after car 'collides with multiple pedestrians' in Leicester city centre

31 May 2025, 11:17 | Updated: 31 May 2025, 11:26

Man, 31, arrested after car 'collides with multiple pedestrians' in Leicester city centre
Man, 31, arrested after car 'collides with multiple pedestrians' in Leicester city centre. Picture: Google

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been arrested after 'colliding with multiple pedestrians' in Leicester city centre during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to the site of a collision on De Montfort Street, Leicester, at 12.34am on Saturday morning.

The incident is reported to have happened following a report of a fight at the same location.

A 31-year-old man from Leicester has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving after four people were struck by a vehicle.

Four people – two men and two women – were injured in the collision, with police confirming all four remain in hospital, three people with serious injuries.

Read more: Two adults and teenager killed in horror M5 motorway crash - as second child fights for life in hospital

Police crime scene tape UK
Police crime scene tape UK. Picture: Alamy

Police said the driver of the vehicle collided with four pedestrians at a private event.

The man remains in police custody, according to the force and continues to be questioned by detectives.

The car thought to be linked to the incident was later recovered on nearby Margaret Street, according to Leicestershire Police.

Detective Inspector Jenny Tattersall said: "We understand the serious concern there will be about this incident.

"Four people currently remain in hospital and an investigation is ongoing as we continue to establish the full circumstances and the events leading up to this incident.

"A man remains in police custody and will be questioned by officers.

This is a developing story.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

A British Airways Airbus A321 plane bound for London’s Heathrow Airport takes off from the Belgian capital's Zaventem airport

British Airways cabin crew member found ‘dancing high and naked in business class’ aboard London-bound flight
Mourad Aid, 41, pleaded guilty to theft after walking off with the couple's suitcase

Thief jailed for stealing Jenson Button's wife's £250,000 jewellery and handbag collection

The scene of the alleged hit and run on Frodsham Street, Rusholme, Greater Manchester

Man arrested following suspected hit-and-run which saw Manchester police sergeant 'reversed into several times'
Police crime scene tape UK

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Devon garden following assault

A prison officer was stabbed with a weapon that may have been delivered to Long Lartin prison by a drone.

Prison officer stabbed with weapon 'likely sent in by drone', union chief tells LBC News as he warns 'it's a risk every shift'
Levi Bancroft, 22, was sentenced on Friday, 30 May at Southwark Crown Court for four counts of rape involving three victims

Serial rapist, 22, who raped two 'vulnerable' teenage girls and a transgender woman sentenced to life in prison

More UK News

See more More UK News

Two adults and a teenager have died following a single-vehicle collision on the M5 on Friday evening

Two adults and teenager killed in horror M5 motorway crash - as second child fights for life in hospital
Display of colourful vapes in a shop window with a variety of fruit flavours, England, UK. Concept: youth vaping, attractive products for children

Disposable vapes banned from Sunday in bid to improve health and cut 'avalanche' of litter

EuroMillions - Photo Illustration

Lucky EuroMillions winner could snatch up £199m jackpot in UK record

The UK’s Oldest Man, Donald Rose aged 110, has been given the ‘Freedom of The Borough’ in Derbyshire.

UK’s oldest man given ‘Freedom of The Borough’ for service in World War 2

Royal Terrace Pier Gravesend

Search for girl missing in River Thames suspended - boy pulled from water treated in hospital
Image on Instagram of Banksy's latest work, a sketch of a lighthouse

Mystery solved: location of Banksy's latest lighthouse artwork revealed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News