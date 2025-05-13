Man arrested in connection with 'arson with intent to endanger life' after fires at sites linked to Keir Starmer

A man has been arrested in connection with fires at properties linked to Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of 'arson attacks' on houses linked to Keir Starmer.

A 21-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a series of fires at houses connected to the Prime Minister, the Metropolitan Police said.

The arrest follows three separate fires, two at homes in North London and one vehicle fire in the same area.

The man remains in custody.

Emergency services were called to blazes at the doors of two homes in north London within 24 hours of each other.

On Monday, a police cordon and officers, as well as investigators from London Fire Brigade (LFB), could be seen outside a Kentish Town property, where the Prime Minister used to live.

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I can only say that the Prime Minister thanks the emergency services for their work and it is subject to a live investigation. So I can’t comment any further.”

Sir Keir is understood to still own the home, but lives at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Downing Street.

The Met said on Tuesday: "As a precaution and due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are leading the investigation into this fire. Enquiries are ongoing to establish what caused it.

Investigation Underway After Fire Breaks Out At Home Of Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

"The investigation team are also considering two other incidents - a vehicle fire in NW5 on Thursday, 8 May and a fire at the entrance of a property in N7 on Sunday, 11 May - and are investigating whether they may be linked to the fire in NW5 on 12 May.

"All three fires are being treated as suspicious at this time, and enquiries remain ongoing."

Speaking on Monday, the Met said: “At this early stage of the investigation, officers are working to establish the circumstances of all three fires and are keeping an open mind as to whether there is any connection.

“All are being treated as suspicious at this time, and inquiries remain ongoing.”

In June last year, three pro-Palestine protesters avoided jail after demonstrating outside Sir Keir’s house.

Leonorah Ward, of Leeds, Zosia Lewis, of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and Daniel Formentin, of Leeds, hung a banner outside the London property that read, “Starmer stop the killing”, surrounded by red handprints, on April 9 2024.

They also placed four rows of children’s shoes in front of the property to signify the young people killed in Gaza.

The trio were found guilty under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001 after a one-day trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

They were each sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £200 in legal costs.