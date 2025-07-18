Moment man, 21, arrested after admitting friend's murder at bus stop before confessing to sexually abusing her corpse

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has admitted to murdering a woman in her sleep before committing sexual offences on her corpse.

Ernestas Juska, 21, from Dartford, Kent, pleaded guilty to murdering the woman, who was a family friend, in her sleep and committing a sexual offence against her afterwards.

Juska was charged with murder and committing a sexual offence against a deceased female.

The 21-year-old confessed to murdering 39-year-old Nina Denisova at an address in Dartford in August 2024 after approaching a member of public at a bus stop, where he told them to call police as he had killed someone.

Police detained Juska beside the stop on Wordsworth Way, where he directed them to his home address on Henderson Drive.

He explained that on the evening prior to the attack, he had consumed alcohol and cocaine, before selecting a knife from the kitchen of his flat at around 6.40am on the morning of the murder.

Juska then climbed the stairs before entering a bedroom, where he attacked Ms Denisova as she slept, repeatedly stabbing her with the knife.

Juska later told police that he decided to kill someone, but claimed he did not know why, but insisted he needed to 'lash out' for an 'important' reason.

Will Bodiam from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The Crown Prosecution Service worked closely with Kent Police to build the strongest possible case, with this joint work resulting in today’s guilty plea from Juska to the charges against him.

“For unimaginable reasons, he carried out a violent and sustained attack on a woman he knew.

"Today he has had no option but to plead guilty to this horrendous act.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Nina at this exceptionally difficult time.”

Entering his plea at a hearing on Friday at Maidstone Crown Court, Juska also admitted that he went on to sexually abuse her body.

Juska pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday.

He will be sentenced on 28 November.