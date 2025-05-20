Man arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager killed in vehicle-related incident in Bury

A police car parked at the entrance to Kersal Dale, near Salford, Greater Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager died in what police have called a "targeted attack" in Bury.

Greater Manchester Police said that officers were called to an incident between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Porritt Street.

On Monday evening, officers found a 19-year-old man lying in the road with serious injuries.

The police said: "Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man sadly died."

The man's family are being supported by specialist officers.

Police said at 2am on Tuesday that a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Superintendent Wesley Knights said: "Firstly, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time.

"This is a truly tragic incident which has seen a young man lose his life, I would like to reassure the public that this is a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to the community.

"Local officers will remain in the area making enquiries, as well as an increased number of highly visible patrols overnight and into Tuesday."