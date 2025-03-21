Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in her 40s dies in Clacton

21 March 2025, 23:28

Belfast, United Kingdom, 30 01 2024, Police cordon following an aggravated burglary in the Essex Grove area of Belfast Credit: HeadlineX/Alamy
Belfast, United Kingdom, 30 01 2024, Police cordon following an aggravated burglary in the Essex Grove area of Belfast Credit: HeadlineX/Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man in his 20s has been arrested by police on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 40s was found dead at an address in Clacton.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Essex Police said a murder investigation is now underway following the death of a woman at the residential address.

Police were called to a property on Skelmersdale Road in the seaside town at 11:30am on Friday.

It followed concerns for the welfare of an individual at the address, located close to Clacton-on-Sea railway station.

The force confirmed that police, paramedics and an air ambulance attended the scene, but the woman "sadly died" at the scene.

Read more: 'I love King Charles': Trump makes jaw-dropping hint as he says US could become 'associate member' of Commonwealth

A man in his 20s has since been arrested. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition, police confirmed.

Police were called to the address located close to Clacton railway station, Essex, England, UK
Police were called to the address located close to Clacton railway station, Essex, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

The force added that it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said: "We know how concerning this incident will be to the local community and I can assure you that we are working diligently to understand exactly what happened.

"Our officers were on the scene within five minutes of the call coming into to us and worked with our colleagues from the ambulance service to try and help the woman."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Harshita Bella, 24 was found dead in the boot of a car

Officers in Harshita Brella case investigated after murdered woman contacted police about domestic violence
M

Man who took bomb, knives and firearm into hospital and planned to kill 'as many nurses as possible' jailed
Three boys have been charged with rape

Three boys aged 13-15 charged with raping girl in joint attack in Rochdale

Karla Dodds, 25, has now been jailed for 12 years

Drunk barmaid sobbed 'who's dead?' after killing friend in car crash while carrying six passengers in hatchback
Karla Dodds

'Wicked and cowardly' drunk barmaid who killed friend in a crash when carrying six passengers after night out jailed
In Netflix's Adolescence, Jamie Miller plays a 13-year-old accused of murder

Adolescence has landed at a time when macho-culture is rising - now more than ever, we need to change the narrative

More UK News

See more More UK News

England v Albania - European Qualifiers Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026

England kick off Tuchel era with 2-0 win over Albania at Wembley

Heathrow reopens to select flights after 'non-suspicious' blaze as travel chaos sees thousands stranded worldwide

Heathrow reopens to select flights after 'non-suspicious' blaze as travel chaos leaves thousands stranded worldwide
Dmitry Medvedev said he was waiting for Russia to be blamed

‘What are you waiting for Starmer?’ Putin ally goads Britain over Heathrow shutdown

Woodland Glade Thetford Forest Norfolk UK

New 'Western Forest' to be created in England, with 20 million trees to be planted by 2050

U.S. President Trump's State Visit To UK - Day Two

'I love King Charles': Trump makes jaw-dropping hint as he says US could become 'associate member' of Commonwealth
Peter Kay

Peter Kay halts London gig as he warns noisy fans they will be kicked out - weeks after 'Lisa Riley' heckler removed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News