Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in her 40s dies in Clacton

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man in his 20s has been arrested by police on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 40s was found dead at an address in Clacton.

Essex Police said a murder investigation is now underway following the death of a woman at the residential address.

Police were called to a property on Skelmersdale Road in the seaside town at 11:30am on Friday.

It followed concerns for the welfare of an individual at the address, located close to Clacton-on-Sea railway station.

The force confirmed that police, paramedics and an air ambulance attended the scene, but the woman "sadly died" at the scene.

A man in his 20s has since been arrested. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition, police confirmed.

Police were called to the address located close to Clacton railway station, Essex, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

The force added that it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said: "We know how concerning this incident will be to the local community and I can assure you that we are working diligently to understand exactly what happened.

"Our officers were on the scene within five minutes of the call coming into to us and worked with our colleagues from the ambulance service to try and help the woman."