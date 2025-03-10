Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman shot dead in South Wales

10 March 2025, 06:55

Back of a Welsh police officer.
Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman shot dead in South Wales.

Emergency services were called to Talbot Green at just after 6pm on Sunday evening, with paramedics and police arriving to find the 40-year-old victim with serious injuries.

Despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of crime scenes remained cordoned off in the town, which is situated around 15 miles west of Cardiff.

Talbot Green from Y Graig hill, Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, South Wales.
Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector James Morris said: "I understand the concern this will cause the local community, and I want to reassure people that a team of experienced detectives are already working at pace to piece together the events of last night."

Road closures remain in place as police continue to investigate the incident.

It comes days after a man was charged with the murder of Leanne Williams, who was found dead at her home in Townhill, Swansea.

A Home Office post-mortem examination found Ms Williams, 47, had suffered significant injuries "consistent with an assault", South Wales Police said.

Matthew Battenbough, 33, has been charged with her murder.He is due to appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court at 10am on Wednesday, March 5.

Police said no further action is being taken against a 41-year-old man arrested as part of the investigation and he has been released from police custody.

Police were called to a home in Gomer Road, Townhill, Swansea, at 2pm on Thursday, February 27.

