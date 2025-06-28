Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body discovered in Birmingham

28 June 2025, 18:25

Irene Mbugua was 46 when she was murdered.
Irene Mbugua was 46 when she was murdered. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Alice Brooker

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman, 46, was found dead at a house in the Winson Green area of Birmingham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation after officers were called to a property in Markby Road shortly before 1am on Monday 23 June.

In a statement, the force said the body of Irene Mbugua, 46, was found at the scene.

Tests later revealed she died following serious head and face injuries.

The man arrested is in his 30s.

Read more: English footballer who threw chair at woman in Ibiza breaks silence after accusing her of "going down too easy"

Read more: Massive cocaine haul worth almost £100m seized at UK port

Markby Road, Wilson Green in Birmingham.
Markby Road, Wilson Green in Birmingham. Picture: Google Street View

Expressing their devastation in a tribute via the police, Ms Mbugua's family said: "It's so sad that you got snatched from us in such a cruel manner.

"We are so lost without you and we pray for Grace to face each day mum, your beautiful smile and hearty laughter will be missed.

"Please just remind us on how to join the dots because we don't have a map yet. Rest easy, you remain in our hearts forever."

West Midlands Police said the family are being supported by specialist officers.

Markby Road is a residential area, made up of terraced houses, around two miles (3.3km) northwest of Birmingham city centre.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Breaking News

Two more men arrested under Terrorism Act over Brize Norton break-in after Palestine Action protesters damages planes
The Manor, which is owned by William and Marianne Cartwright-Hignett and has gardens open to the public, said the loss of their copy of the Capitoline She-Wolf was a particularly sad loss.

Two men arrested after four 'iconic' statues stolen from Grade II-listed country home during jazz festival
The enormous haul was found under containers on a ship arriving into London Gateway port from Panama

Massive cocaine haul worth almost £100m seized at UK port

An Oldham player knocked a woman out with chair in an Ibiza poolside brawl

English footballer who threw chair at woman in Ibiza breaks silence after accusing her of "going down too easy"
Reanne Coulson, 34, from Coventry was last seen on May 21 after she visited a food bank at St Mary & Benedict Church on Raglan Street. Picture: West Midlands Police

Body found in search for missing Reanne Coulson as man charged with murder

The shooting took place on Great Cambridge Road in North London on Thursday, according to Met Police.

Teen dies in London shooting prompting murder investigation

More UK News

See more More UK News

Chalkwell Park in Westcliff on Sea, Southend, Essex, UK. Southend on Sea Borough Council green space in an urban area. Sign at entrance

Five children taken to hospital after tree falls in public park

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie

Carrie Johnson opens up about 'brutal week' after being admitted to hospital with severe dehydration
Anne Potter was last seen leaving her Jersey home in October 2024

Remains of missing Jersey woman found on beach 140 miles from where she vanished

Archbishop of Wales Andrew John with The Cross of Wales ahead of a blessing service at Holy Trinity Church in north Wales in 2023

Archbishop of Wales retires after report reveals Bangor cathedral failings

Calling a white woman a "karen" is "borderline racist" a tribunal has heard

Calling white middle-aged women Karen is a 'borderline racist, sexist and ageist slur', employment tribunal told
Mylo Capilla, 13, went missing near a river.

Body found in search for missing boy, 13, in Teesside

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News