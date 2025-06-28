Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body discovered in Birmingham

Irene Mbugua was 46 when she was murdered. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Alice Brooker

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman, 46, was found dead at a house in the Winson Green area of Birmingham.

West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation after officers were called to a property in Markby Road shortly before 1am on Monday 23 June.

In a statement, the force said the body of Irene Mbugua, 46, was found at the scene.

Tests later revealed she died following serious head and face injuries.

The man arrested is in his 30s.

Markby Road, Wilson Green in Birmingham. Picture: Google Street View

Expressing their devastation in a tribute via the police, Ms Mbugua's family said: "It's so sad that you got snatched from us in such a cruel manner.

"We are so lost without you and we pray for Grace to face each day mum, your beautiful smile and hearty laughter will be missed.

"Please just remind us on how to join the dots because we don't have a map yet. Rest easy, you remain in our hearts forever."

West Midlands Police said the family are being supported by specialist officers.

Markby Road is a residential area, made up of terraced houses, around two miles (3.3km) northwest of Birmingham city centre.