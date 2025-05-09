Breaking News

Man arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery of 87-year-old man in north London

9 May 2025, 14:40 | Updated: 9 May 2025, 14:49

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Henry Moore

A 59-year-old man has ben arrested on suspicion of the murder and robbery of an 87-year-old man in north London

Police were called to Goodchild Road, Manor House on Tuesday evening following reports of robbery.

Upon attending the scene, police found an 87-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, from the Met’s Specialist Crime North Unit and leading the investigation, said: “This is a horrific incident which very sadly resulted in an innocent man dying. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

“At this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. However, this is a fast-paced investigation and I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed what happened to please contact the police.”

Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who leads local policing in the area, said: “We know many people will be very concerned by what has happened and while we have a man in custody, local patrols have been stepped up.

“If you have any concerns please do speak to those officers. A man has lost his life in a tragic way and our thoughts remain with his family.”

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please contact the investigation team on 0208 345 3715 quoting Operation Cedarbirch.

This is a breaking story, more follows...

