Man arrested after woman stabbed at work in 'targeted attack'

30 April 2025, 12:04

Emergency services were called to an office building in Parkway in Whiteley, Hampshire, at 9.15am on Wednesday morning
Emergency services were called to an office building in Parkway in Whiteley, Hampshire, at 9.15am on Wednesday morning. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

A woman has been left fighting for her life after she was stabbed at work in a "targeted attack".

Emergency services were called to an office building in Parkway in Whiteley, Hampshire, at 9.15am on Wednesday morning to find the victim, in her 40s, with stab wounds to her abdomen.

Police then rushed to cordon off the scene and evacuate people out of the offices, while ambulance staff raced the victim to hospital.

She is currently receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries, the force said.

Hampshire Police have since arrested a 37-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of attempted murder.

He has also been taken to hospital to be treated for an injury but remains with officers.

Police quickly rushed to cordon off the scene and evacuate people out of the offices, while ambulance staff rushed the victim to hospital
Police quickly rushed to cordon off the scene and evacuate people out of the offices, while ambulance staff rushed the victim to hospital. Picture: LBC

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Spratt believes the woman was a victim of a "targeted attack" and said a heavy police presence will remain in place throughout the day whilst enquiries continue.

Det Chief Insp Spratt said: “We understand the concern this incident will cause among those working in the area, but we believe this to be a targeted incident and there is currently nothing to suggest a risk to the wider community.

“Officers will be in the area conducting enquiries throughout the day, if you have any concerns or information please speak with them.”

