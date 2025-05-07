Man whose body found in suitcase ‘raped and blackmailed teenager’

Albert Alfonso (left) has been accused of raping and blackmailing a teenager. Picture: Social media

By Ella Bennett

A man whose dismembered body was later found in a suitcase had raped and blackmailed a teenager, a court has heard.

A witness, giving evidence under the pseudonym James Smith, appeared by video link on Wednesday at the Old Bailey in the trial of Yostin Mosquera, who is accused of murdering and dismembering Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71.

Their remains were found in a suitcase and trunk left near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol in July 2024.

Mosquera, 35, denies both murders but has admitted the manslaughter of Mr Alfonso.

Mr Smith said he first met Mr Alfonso nearly 20 years ago when he was around 17 or 18 and had gone to his flat for drinks after meeting at a rugby match.

He said he remembered drinking heavily and then waking up with a “banging headache”.

“I said to him, ‘What’s happened?’ – he showed me a video of me on all fours and he was penetrating me,” he told the court.

“I didn’t know what to do. I was mortified. At this point I didn’t know my sexuality – I was confused and scared.

“(Being a) black boy in London, gay, whether you were drunk or not – it didn’t matter.”

He said Mr Alfonso told him, “Don’t worry, I’m not going to show anyone,” but said that if he did “favours”, the video would never be shared.

Under cross-examination, defence barrister Tom Little KC asked: “Does it cross your mind, looking back, that you were raped?”

“Now, yes,” Mr Smith replied.

“And does it cross your mind that your drink may have been spiked?” the barrister asked.

“Now, yes.”

“Does it cross your mind that you were groomed by Albert Alfonso?”

“Now, yes,” Mr Smith said.

Mosquera is accused of murdering the couple. Picture: Social media

Mr Alfonso told him he was interested in “black dominatrix” fantasies and described fetishes involving “master-slave” dynamics.

The two then began meeting regularly, with Mr Alfonso paying him around £150 for each sexual encounter, the court heard.

Over time, the meetings became routine and involved consensual acts including domination.

He told jurors he wore a mask during the sex acts, as did Mr Alfonso, and that he would sometimes initiate contact when he needed money.

During the Covid pandemic, he said he became closer with Mr Alfonso and also began spending time with Mr Longworth.

He said he would go on bike rides with them and was occasionally supported financially.

Mr Smith told the court he was later introduced to Mosquera, who was described by Mr Alfonso as a young man from Colombia who was staying with them while attending Ealing College.

He said Mr Alfonso claimed to be paying Mosquera’s travel and college fees, and that Mosquera told him he had a wife and child back home, and was “just doing it for the money”.

“I asked if he was gay or straight – he said he was just doing it for the money. I said, ‘Great – so was I’,” Mr Smith said.

He said the three had taken part in a sex session together the week before the killings.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Yostin Andres Mosquera (right) appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

Describing the relationship between Mosquera and Mr Alfonso, the witness said: “Good – very good. He was going to London with him, sightseeing, he seemed fun.

“I didn’t see anything that seemed like they disliked each other.”

Speaking about Mr Longworth, he added: “He wouldn’t hurt a fly. After the sessions he would come and sit with us and talk with us.”

Mr Smith described the final time he saw them, on a Friday evening before the bodies were discovered.

“Albert gave me a hug, Paul gave me a hug, and that was the last I heard of those two,” he said.

The trial continues.