Breaking News

Man, 53, charged with seven offences after Liverpool parade incident

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Ella Bennett

Paul Doyle, 53, has been charged with seven offences following the Liverpool trophy parade crash.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Doyle, from West Derby, has been charged with dangerous driving, causing GBH with intent, wounding with intent to cause GBH and attempting to cause GBH with intent, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

A total of 79 people were injured in the collision which occurred on Water Street just after 6pm on Monday.

Police said the age of the victims ranged from nine to 78 and they are all understood to be British.

On Wednesday, seven people remained in hospital in a stable condition.

A fundraising campaign set up for those affected has raised more than £30,000, including a £10,000 donation from the Jamie Carragher 23 Foundation, the former Liverpool player’s charity.

The Liverpool Spirit Appeal was set up by the Community Foundation for Merseyside, in partnership with Liverpool City Council, and Liverpool Charity and Voluntary Services (LCVS), and money raised will be distributed to those experiencing physical or psychological injuries as a result of the incident, as well as to community organisations.