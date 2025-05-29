Breaking News

Man, 53, charged with seven offences after Liverpool parade incident

29 May 2025, 17:25 | Updated: 29 May 2025, 17:27

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Ella Bennett

Paul Doyle, 53, has been charged with seven offences following the Liverpool trophy parade crash.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Doyle, from West Derby, has been charged with dangerous driving, causing GBH with intent, wounding with intent to cause GBH and attempting to cause GBH with intent, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

A total of 79 people were injured in the collision which occurred on Water Street just after 6pm on Monday.

Police said the age of the victims ranged from nine to 78 and they are all understood to be British.

On Wednesday, seven people remained in hospital in a stable condition.

A fundraising campaign set up for those affected has raised more than £30,000, including a £10,000 donation from the Jamie Carragher 23 Foundation, the former Liverpool player’s charity.

The Liverpool Spirit Appeal was set up by the Community Foundation for Merseyside, in partnership with Liverpool City Council, and Liverpool Charity and Voluntary Services (LCVS), and money raised will be distributed to those experiencing physical or psychological injuries as a result of the incident, as well as to community organisations.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Liam Ramsey (right), 40, and Stephen Hurst (left), 46, took the 15-year-old into Durham city centre and plied her with wine and cocktails

Two carers who drugged and sexually abused vulnerable teenager they were looking after jailed
Gloria Stephenson

Teenager arrested after woman, 86, killed while ‘using zebra crossing’

Roy Barclay, 56, denies the murder of mum-of-six Anita Rose, 57

'Cunning' fugitive who was living 'off-grid' 'killed mum-of-six out on dog walk' in 'vicious and brutal attack'
Joshlin Smith went missing after disappearing outside her home in Saldanha Bay, near Cape Town.

Mother who sold her daughter, aged 6, for £800 jailed for life

Paedophile jailed after making 'twisted' arrangement with mum to rape 12-year-old girl

Paedophile jailed after making 'twisted' arrangement with mum to rape 12-year-old girl

Rose West

Rose West 'can barely walk' and is shunned by fellow prisoners as her life behind bars is revealed

More UK News

See more More UK News

Baitings Reservoir in Ripponden, West Yorkshire

Body found in search for girl, 13, who went missing in reservoir

A girl vanished after a walk on Baitings Reservoir.

Girl ,13, missing in reservoir was on half-term walk with her dad when she disappeared

Image on Instagram of Banksy's latest work, a sketch of a lighthouse

Banksy shares images of new work leaving fans guessing location

Pensioner female keeping warm during cold spell, January 2025 with layed clothing, electric heaters and warm drink. In 2024 the newly elected Labour G

Thousands to get £200 DWP payments

HS2 is constructing six passenger platforms, laid out in a three-island formation, all of which are 450metres long at Old Oak Station in west London.

Step forward for HS2: First platform for high-speed railway revealed

Motorcyclists, Oxfordshire, UK

Motorcyclist deaths up 9% in UK as road boss describes new figures as 'alarming'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News