Man charged after police chase crash which injured seven officers

17 April 2025, 15:14

The scene on the A1 after a crash involving a number of police cars
The scene on the A1 after a crash involving a number of police cars. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after seven officers were injured in a crash involving five police vehicles and a car which was being pursued on Tyneside.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mazyar Azarbonyad, 20, will appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Saturday over the collision on the northbound A1 on April 9.

Northumbria Police said he has been charged with dangerous driving, two counts of failing to stop a motor vehicle when required by a constable, two counts of no insurance use, and two counts of driving otherwise than in accordance with licence.

He is also accused of a further four counts of driving otherwise than in accordance with licence and four counts of no insurance use.

The force said a woman in her 20s was released with no further action to be taken in relation to her arrest on suspicion of aiding and abetting dangerous driving.

She was, however, released on police bail for suspected drug possession offences, pending further inquiries.

A police car's roof was torn off
A police car's roof was torn off. Picture: Alamy

The crash happened near the Derwent Haugh Road junction, on the borders of Gateshead and Newcastle, at 2.27am on April 9.

The Northumbria force said seven officers were taken to hospital with what it described as non-life threatening injuries. They have all since been discharged.

A spokesman said the two occupants of a BMW, which was being pursued at the time, were uninjured.

The collision happened on the A1 carriageway below the roundabout where gunman Raoul Moat shot Pc David Rathband, leaving him blind, in 2010.

The spokesman said officers attempted to stop a dark grey BMW M Sport in the Whickham area of Gateshead at about 2am, because of concerns about the way it was being driven.

The scene on the A1
The scene on the A1. Picture: Alamy

The car drove off and was later seen in the Swalwell area.

He said specialist officers from the roads policing unit got behind the car at 2.25am and a pursuit was authorised.

Images from the scene showed four marked police vehicles badly damaged, a car on its side, and debris scattered across the carriageway.

One of the police vehicles had its roof torn off.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Abu Wadee

Hamas supporter who called for slaughter of Jewish people live-streamed illegal arrival into UK on small boat
Rebecca Richardson should not be extradited to Turkey because she has depression, magistrates heard

British Teacher accused of sexually assaulting child in Turkey faces extradition

Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann cops given extra £108k as search continues for missing Brit 18 years on

Anthony Rudd, from Salisbury, lost £1,000 worth of tools after a person offered to buy them using an app which mimics legitimate mobile banking platforms

'I've lost faith in humanity': Scammers using fake banking app to steal thousands of pounds from victims
The woman, who was struck by a van at a golf course in Shenstone, has tragically died.

Woman dies after being hit by van during police chase on golf course

Primrose Hill

Urgent manhunt launched as girl 'raped' in famous London park with 'attacker' still at large

More UK News

See more More UK News

Signpost with directions to a public toilet in Brighton UK

Trans employees could be asked to use disabled toilets at work following Supreme Court ruling on definition of woman
British Transport Police has changed its guidelines following the Supreme Court ruling.

First police force changes search guidelines for trans women in wake of Supreme Court gender ruling
JD Sports has announced that it will shutter 50 branches next year.

UK high street sports giant with 4,800 stores globally to close 50 branches next year

Felling Of Ancient Oak In North London Park Prompts Outrage And Threats Of Legal Action

'We cannot undo what has been done': Toby Carvery 'sorry' after sparking outrage over felling of ancient oak tree
JK Rowling conjures up the A-Team as she celebrates yesterday's Supreme Court ruling on what are women

'I love it when a plan comes together': JK Rowling channels the A Team as she celebrates Supreme Court victory
Peter the Chimpanzee with papier mache easter eggs filled with healthy treats

Pictured: Safari park chimps hunt for Easter eggs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News