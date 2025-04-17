Man charged after police chase crash which injured seven officers

The scene on the A1 after a crash involving a number of police cars. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after seven officers were injured in a crash involving five police vehicles and a car which was being pursued on Tyneside.

Mazyar Azarbonyad, 20, will appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Saturday over the collision on the northbound A1 on April 9.

Northumbria Police said he has been charged with dangerous driving, two counts of failing to stop a motor vehicle when required by a constable, two counts of no insurance use, and two counts of driving otherwise than in accordance with licence.

He is also accused of a further four counts of driving otherwise than in accordance with licence and four counts of no insurance use.

The force said a woman in her 20s was released with no further action to be taken in relation to her arrest on suspicion of aiding and abetting dangerous driving.

She was, however, released on police bail for suspected drug possession offences, pending further inquiries.

A police car's roof was torn off. Picture: Alamy

The crash happened near the Derwent Haugh Road junction, on the borders of Gateshead and Newcastle, at 2.27am on April 9.

The Northumbria force said seven officers were taken to hospital with what it described as non-life threatening injuries. They have all since been discharged.

A spokesman said the two occupants of a BMW, which was being pursued at the time, were uninjured.

The collision happened on the A1 carriageway below the roundabout where gunman Raoul Moat shot Pc David Rathband, leaving him blind, in 2010.

The spokesman said officers attempted to stop a dark grey BMW M Sport in the Whickham area of Gateshead at about 2am, because of concerns about the way it was being driven.

The scene on the A1. Picture: Alamy

The car drove off and was later seen in the Swalwell area.

He said specialist officers from the roads policing unit got behind the car at 2.25am and a pursuit was authorised.

Images from the scene showed four marked police vehicles badly damaged, a car on its side, and debris scattered across the carriageway.

One of the police vehicles had its roof torn off.