Man charged with attempted kidnap of children at well-known park's splash pad

7 July 2025, 08:35

A man, 34, has been charged with attempted kidnap. Picture: Alamy
A man, 34, has been charged with attempted kidnap. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

A man has been charged with attempting to kidnap children at a popular park's splash pad in Cardiff.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to Victoria Park in Canton, Cardiff, after a man was said to have approached several children.

South Wales Police said parents raised alarm close to midday on Thursday after they witnessed suspicious behaviour from the man in the splash pad area of the park.

Moynul Janu, 34, will also appear in court accused of two counts of public order following the incident.

A force spokesman said: "Just before midday on Thursday, July 3, officers attended Victoria Park, Cardiff, following a number of calls which raised concerns about a man’s behaviour in the splash park area.

Read more: Revealed: People with tennis elbow, anxiety and social phobia given new cars funded by the taxpayer

Read more: British teen, 18, jailed in Dubai over 'holiday romance' with fellow tourist returns home after royal pardon

"Moynul Janu, 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of attempted kidnap and two counts of public order and has been remanded in police custody.

"Some people were concerned he had been taking photographs or recording children, but we can confirm when officers searched him, he was not in possession of any such devices."

The Grade II-listed park is one of the UK’s first to receive a restoration grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund in 1995.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Bournemouth, Dorset, England, UK, Friday 4th July 2025, Weather: People on the beach in warm summer afternoon sunshine on the south coast before a change to wet weather over the weekend

Man, 31, arrested after teenager ‘raped’ in public toilet on Bournemouth beach

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found stabbed to death at a residential address in Vauxhall. Picture: Alamy

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in luxury building near US embassy
Erin Patterson arriving in the back of a prison transport vehicle at Latrobe Valley Magistrate's Court in Morwell, Australia. An Australian woman murdered her husband's parents and aunt by lacing their beef Wellington lunch with toxic mushrooms

Australian woman found guilty of murdering three relatives by serving lunch laced with 'toxic mushrooms'
Prison

Terrorists inside UK prisons teaching inmates how to make bombs, study reveals

Dr Fortune Gomo, 39, was found seriously injured before being pronounced dead by paramedics.

Doctor, 39, found dead on the street as police launch murder investigation with man, 20, charged
Reduced addiction treatment programmes and layoffs of experienced officers during austerity years have been linked to the current crisis

Drugs epidemic making jails 'impossible to run' as seizures by prison officers reach record levels

More UK News

See more More UK News

Members of a rescue team were thrown overboard and injured while trying to save a person who was swept out to sea in Blackpool.

Lifeboat crew thrown overboard and injured after ‘challenging’ search for person swept to sea
Tiktokers are posting advice showing people how to take advantage of the scheme

Revealed: People with tennis elbow, anxiety and social phobia given new cars funded by the taxpayer
Protesters march to Downing Street, calling on the UK government to show greater support for Marcus Fakana.

British teen, 18, jailed in Dubai over 'holiday romance' with fellow tourist returns home after royal pardon
The Education Secretary has said she wants to “make sure every child has the chance to succeed”, as ministers look to drive up quality and access in early education.

Nursery teachers in disadvantaged communities to be offered £4,500 incentive as part of plans to attract new staff
campaigners have said that without the documents in mainstream schools, “many thousands of children risk being denied vital provision, or losing access to education altogether”.

Campaigners urge Government to keep care plans for children with special needs

Jonathan Hall KC said the wide availability of smartphones has transformed radicalisation since 7/7

Society ‘struggling’ to respond to link between smartphones and youth extremism

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News