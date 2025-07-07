Man charged with attempted kidnap of children at well-known park's splash pad

By Danielle Desouza

A man has been charged with attempting to kidnap children at a popular park's splash pad in Cardiff.

Police were called to Victoria Park in Canton, Cardiff, after a man was said to have approached several children.

South Wales Police said parents raised alarm close to midday on Thursday after they witnessed suspicious behaviour from the man in the splash pad area of the park.

Moynul Janu, 34, will also appear in court accused of two counts of public order following the incident.

A force spokesman said: "Just before midday on Thursday, July 3, officers attended Victoria Park, Cardiff, following a number of calls which raised concerns about a man’s behaviour in the splash park area.

"Moynul Janu, 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of attempted kidnap and two counts of public order and has been remanded in police custody.

"Some people were concerned he had been taking photographs or recording children, but we can confirm when officers searched him, he was not in possession of any such devices."

The Grade II-listed park is one of the UK’s first to receive a restoration grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund in 1995.