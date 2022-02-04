Man, 18, charged with five counts of sexual assault in south east London

4 February 2022, 10:51

Police have charged a man in relation to a series of sexual assaults
Police have charged a man in relation to a series of sexual assaults. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with five sexual assaults in Bexleyheath, south east London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police said Ali Mohammed of Bexley Road, Erith, was charged with four counts of sexual assault on girls under 16, and one count of sexual assault on a female over 16.

He was arrested on Wednesday February 2, the force said, and charged on Thursday February 3.

The arrest related to a series of incidents between January 20 and 24.

He was remanded to appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Friday February 4.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Peter Swailes Jr, 58, kept a vulnerable man in a shed for 40 years and forced him to work

Man who exploited disabled victim and kept him in shed given suspended sentence
Father-of-two Dr Gary Jenkins was beaten to death in a Cardiff park by three people including a girl, 17

Girl, 17, and two men guilty of homophobic murder and torture of doctor in Cardiff park
Ashley Wadsworth was discovered with knife wounds in Chelmsford, Essex, on Tuesday

Boyfriend appears in court accused of murder after Canadian woman stabbed to death
A man has been charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Peckham.

Man charged with rape of 15-year-old girl in Peckham

Four men have been charged over the death of Wire actor Michael K Williams.

Michael K Williams: Four men charged in overdose death of The Wire actor
The four girls were attacked across the Thamesmead area

Man, 24, arrested after four teenage girls sexually assaulted in space of one month

More UK News

See more More UK News

Londoners are set for two days of travel chaos in March

TfL workers urged to 'do right thing for London' as more strikes set to cause chaos for passengers
Prince Harry faces backlash on social media amid claims of 'burnout'.

Backlash for Prince Harry over 'burnout' claims and telling staff to 'meditate at work'
The Governor of the Bank of England has been criticised for urging people not to ask for a pay rise while the UK is in the grips of a cost of living crisis

'Don't ask for a big pay rise': Fury at message from 500k Bank boss to struggling Brits
Video of postmen after they ate 'hash brownies' emerged on social media

Postmen filmed after 'accidentally' eating ‘hash brownies’ left at sorting office
Nick Ferrari demands minister drop £200 green levy help Brits cope with cost of living crisis

Minister challenged to drop £200 green levy to help Brits cope with cost of living
Sir John Gieve warned inflation will continue to rise

Cost of living crisis: More inflation rises to come, warns former Bank of England boss

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police