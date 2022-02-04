Man, 18, charged with five counts of sexual assault in south east London

Police have charged a man in relation to a series of sexual assaults. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with five sexual assaults in Bexleyheath, south east London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police said Ali Mohammed of Bexley Road, Erith, was charged with four counts of sexual assault on girls under 16, and one count of sexual assault on a female over 16.

He was arrested on Wednesday February 2, the force said, and charged on Thursday February 3.

The arrest related to a series of incidents between January 20 and 24.

He was remanded to appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Friday February 4.