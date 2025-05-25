Man charged following crossbow incident at Glasgow hospital

25 May 2025, 15:46

Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Glasgow
Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A man has been charged following an incident which saw a person enter a Glasgow hospital carrying a crossbow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital at about 6.30am on Friday.

Specialist firearms officers were among those who attended, but police confirmed the weapon had not been fired and there were no injuries.

Police have now confirmed that a 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear in court in due course.

The atrium of the hospital was closed for a “short time” and traffic was temporarily diverted around the hospital.

A spokesperson for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said there had been no disruption to services.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Darren John Silvester, 45, of Cobbett Close in Southampton, had tested positive for cocaine at the roadside following a collision in which a motorcyclist lost his life.

Pick-up truck driver still high on cocaine from night before jailed for killing father-to-be in horror crash
A former police officer has been jailed for putting a man into a "chokehold" during an altercation outside a bar.

Police officer jailed after blowing vape smoke into man’s face and then strangling him on a night out
Undated family handout photo issued by South Wales Police of 16-year-old, Taha Soomro of Grangetown, Cardiff, who died from a medical episode at Barry Island Pleasure Park

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of assault after 16-year-old dies at Barry Island theme park
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Stoke Poges on Thursday evening.

Three arrested as police officer fighting for his life in hospital after car crash while he was on duty
A Jewish man (not pictured) was arrested and charged with "racially aggravated harassment" after holding a placard at a counter-demonstration depicting a Hezbollah leader.

Jewish protester charged with ‘racial harassment’ over anti-Hezbollah sign

Starmer fire

Keir Starmer arson attacks ‘potentially linked to Russia’ as officials investigate

More UK News

See more More UK News

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a house fire where a mother and three of her children died in north-west London.

Woman, 71, released from hospital with 13-year-old still in critical condition after London fire kills four
Julian Grimwade, Oakland Romano Demon Special, SF Edge Trophy, For Edwardian cars and Aero-Engined specials in the spirit of the early Brooklands race.

Driver dies in horror crash at vintage car racing event - the second fatal UK motorsport incident in one day
A man smoking a disposable electronic cigarette - (a vape).

Vapers are stockpiling supplies amid fears of 'daft' disposables ban - as users urged to explore 'better options'
.

The wild legacy of Cooper’s Hill cheese rolling

Alan Bates Gives Evidence to Business and Trade Committee Inquiry in London

Post Office scandal compensation schemes are ‘quasi-kangaroo courts’, says Alan Bates

Large crowd watching Elbow playing the Glastonbury Festival Pyramid Stage at Sunset

Luxury yurt company goes bust, leaving Glasto glampers £16,500 out of pocket

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News