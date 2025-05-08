Man charged with murder after horror stabbing in Lloyds bank

The scene in St Peter's Street, Derby, as a murder inquiry continues into the fatal stabbing of a customer in a branch of Lloyds Bank on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A man has been charged the murder following a stabbing inside Lloyds bank in Derby on Tuesday, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Haybe Nur Cabdiraxmaan, 47, has been charged the murder of 37-year-old Gurvinder Johal, who died following the attack.

In a statement, Samanatha Shallow, deputy chief crown prosecutor in the East Midlands, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by Derbyshire Constabulary, we have authorised criminal charges in relation to the death of 37-year-old Gurvinder Johal.

“Mr Johal died after a stabbing inside Lloyd’s bank in St Peter’s Street, Derby, after 2.30pm on Tuesday, 6 May. Haybe Nur Cabdiraxmaan, 47, from Mickleover in Derby has been charged with his murder.

“He will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 8 May.

Read more: Boy, 16 and girl, 14 rushed to hospital after Merseyside stabbing

Read more: Man admits murdering two women and trying to kill two others in Milton Keynes stabbing on Christmas Day

The scene in St Peter's Street, Derby. Picture: Alamy

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Johal at this time.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Customers in the city centre bank were left shocked when Mr Johal "was assaulted inside the Lloyds bank in St Peter’s Street at around 2.35pm today (6 May)."

Mr Johal, who was said to have been known to friends as Danny, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed Mr Johal was also a customer.

Police said at the time a man in his 40s had been arrested on suspicion of murder while another man in his 30s has been detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.

In a tribute given to the Derby Telegraph on Wednesday, councillor Ajit Atwal, leader of the Lib Dem group on Derby City Council, who knew Mr Johal, said: “He was a good businessman and nothing was ever too much trouble for him.

He was humble, quiet and a kind guy and would always go above and beyond for everyone.“His family are devastated and cannot understand what has happened.”

Anyone with information should contact the police quoting the reference 25*260624.