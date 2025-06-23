Man, 44, charged with murder after charity boss found stabbed at home following gas explosion

Mum-of-two Annabel Rook, 46, was found with fatal stab wounds at her house in Stoke Newington. Picture: Linkedin

By Ruth Lawes

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a charity boss was found with stab wounds following a gas explosion at her home.

Clifton George, 44, was arrested shortly after Annabel Rook, 46, was found dead at a house on Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, north-east London, in what police previously described as a "domestic-related incident" just before 5am on Tuesday.

George was taken to hospital with slash injures and was later discharged and released into police custody before being charged with Ms Rook's murder.

George, of Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.

Clifton George, 44, has been charged with Ms Rook's murder. Picture: @mamassuzecic

Acting Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who is in charge of policing for the Central East Basic Command Unit, said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with the family and friends of Annabel as they navigate this devastating loss.

“We ask that the public refrain from speculation and respect their privacy at this time, and we thank the Hackney community for their ongoing support.”

In a statement previously issued via the Metropolitan Police, Ms Rook's family said they were "struggling to come to terms with this terrible tragedy".

"We have lost our beautiful daughter, sister, friend and mother. Annabel was a truly wonderful woman," the tribute read.

"She touched the hearts of so many."

Ms Rook's family described her as a "wonderful woman" in a tribute. Picture: MPS

Ms Rook worked for charity MamaSuze CIC, which she co-founded, that supported refugee and migrant women, some who had fled domestic violence, with art and drama activities.

Her family continued: "She gave her life to helping the vulnerable and the disadvantaged whether it was in refugee camps in Africa or setting up MamaSuze in London, to enhance the lives of survivors of forced displacement and gender-based violence.

"We would really appreciate it if our privacy could be respected."

Police were called at 04.57am on Tuesday to reports of a gas explosion with a person trapped inside the property.

The front bay window of the property was completely blown out that morning, with debris including plants, wooden shutters and glass scattered across the street.

Two children, aged seven and nine, were also taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident but are not thought to have been inside the home when the explosion happened.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were also called to the scene.