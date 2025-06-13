Man, 36, charged with murder of 13-month-old boy plus serious sex and child cruelty offences

13 June 2025, 11:37

Preston Davey died in a hospital in Blackpool on July 27 last year
Preston Davey died in a hospital in Blackpool on July 27 last year. Picture: supplied

By StephenRigley

A man has been charged with murdering a 13-month-old boy as well as serious sexual and child cruelty offences.

Jamie Varley is accused of killing Preston Davey, who died in Blackpool in July 2023, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The 36-year-old also faces two counts of assault by penetration of a child, five counts of child cruelty, one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm, and one count of sexual assault of a child.

He is further accused of 10 counts of taking indecent photographs of a child, one count of distributing indecent photographs of a child, two counts of possessing indecent pseudo images of a child, and one count of possession of an extreme pornographic image.

Both men are due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court
Both men are due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court. Picture: Alamy

Police were called to Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 7.15pm on July 27 2023 after baby Preston was brought in unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The CPS said his co-accused, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 31, is alleged to have allowed the death of a child, as well as two counts of child cruelty and one count of sexual assault of a child.

All charges the men face relate to Preston, Lancashire Police said.

Both men, of Grimsargh near Preston, are due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

