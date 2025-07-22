Man, 18, charged with murder over death of 63-year-old man in Ipswich

22 July 2025, 07:01 | Updated: 22 July 2025, 07:10

Billy McNicholl
Man, 18, charged with murdering 63-year-old Billy McNicholl in Ipswich. Picture: Suffolk Police

By Ella Bennett

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of a 63-year-old man in Ipswich.

Suffolk Police said officers were called to an address in Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich, shortly before 6pm on January 1, where William McNicholl, known as Billy, was found dead inside the property.

The force said results from a Home Office post-mortem examination indicated the cause of Mr McNicholl’s death as head injuries and a stab wound to the right shoulder.

A murder inquiry into Mr McNicholl’s death was led by Suffolk Constabulary’s Major Investigation Team.

On January 22, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder before being bailed with conditions.

Police said the man, now 18, was re-arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) for questioning.

Jake McMillan, most recently of Banbury Road, Hackney in London, but formerly of Ipswich, has subsequently been charged with murder and also being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

McMillan has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Police said three other people were arrested on April 1 as part of the investigation.

A 17-year-old boy, 18-year-old man and 41-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs.

They were taken to Martlesham PIC for questioning and were bailed to return to police on October 1.

A woman in her 50s, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder before being released on bail, will face no further action.

