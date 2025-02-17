Man charged with murder in 'no-body' case after woman goes missing in Cambridgeshire

17 February 2025, 11:06

Julie Buckley, 54, has not been seen since late January when she went missing from the village of Christchurch, Cambridgeshire.
Julie Buckley, 54, has not been seen since late January when she went missing from the village of Christchurch, Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

By Jacob Paul

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of a woman in Cambridgeshire.

Julie Buckley, 54, has not been seen since late January when she went missing from the village of Christchurch, near March.

Karl Hutchings, 47,  has been charged with her murder, He is set to appear in Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.

It comes after police declared the case a no-body murder investigation.

Detectives say they've always tried to find her alive but evidence suggests she's come to serious harm.

Police have appealed for information about her whereabouts and particularly want to hear from anyone who has seen her in recent weeks.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott said: "We know she has links to places in the surrounding area including March, Manea and Chatteris so I would urge people who live in those areas to consider if they have information that could be of use to our inquiry.

"We are in touch with family of Julie and specially trained officers are keeping them up to date on the police inquiry at this very difficult time.​

“Although we have always wanted to find Julie alive, the circumstances suggest she is likely to have come to serious harm, so we continue to treat her disappearance as murder.”

Anyone with information should contact the investigation team via the dedicated portal here.

Anyone without internet access should call 101 and quote Operation Dragonfish.

