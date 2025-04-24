Man charged with murder after woman, 45, stabbed to death in Enfield

Pamela Munro died from a stab wound to the chest. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been charged with murder after a 45-year-old woman was stabbed to death in north London over the Easter weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Abdirazak Omar, 29, of Ayley Croft, Enfield, was charged with murder on Wednesday following the murder of 45-year-old Pamela Munro.

Police also charged Omar with possession of a knife following the attack, which saw the force called to an address in Ayley Croft, Enfield, at around 7pm on Saturday night.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Ms Munro suffering from serious stab wounds, with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also in attendance.

"Sadly, despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene," a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said.

The 29-year-old will now appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 24 April.

Read more: Man 'inspired' by Southport attack jailed for 30 years for attempted murder of nine-year-old girl

Read more: Husband watched in 'helpless horror' as 'beautiful wife' killed by van driver on golf course during police chase

"There have been no arrests at this early stage of the investigation," the Met said on Sunday.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Investigating officers have worked relentlessly across the weekend to investigate the circumstances around Pamela’s death.

“We continue to support her family, who are understandably devastated.

“This morning, we arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with Pamela’s death and he remains in custody.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, who oversees policing for Enfield, said the community would continue to see increased police presence in the coming days as the investigation continues.

The victim's next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Metropolitan Police who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

"As our investigation continues there will be an increased police presence in the area, and a crime scene remains in place.

"We understand this will be very distressing to the local community and anyone who has concerns can speak to local officers.

“To aid us with our investigation, I would like to appeal to the public for information.

"We are particularly interested in talking to anyone who was driving through Ayley Croft between 1830hrs and 1930hrs that may have dashcam footage.

“To share footage or any other information, no matter how insignificant you believe it may be, please call 101, referencing CAD 5741/19APRIL.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, Borough Commander who oversees policing for Enfield, said:

“We understand the concern that this will cause local residents. Neighbourhood officers will be working alongside specialist officers in the coming days to progress the investigation and support the local community.

“Please contact officers if you have any information or any concerns.”