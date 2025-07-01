Man charged with the murder of pregnant mother-of-two

Man charged with murder of pregnant mother of two Sarah Montgomery in Donaghadee. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery in Co Down.

Pregnant mother-of-two Ms Montgomery died at her home in Donaghadee on Saturday.

The murder of Ms Montgomery has led to fresh concerns from politicians about the level of violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland.

Floral tributes have been left outside Ms Montgomery’s home in the Elmfield Walk area.

On Tuesday detectives confirmed a woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had been released unconditionally.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) scene of crime officers (SOCO). Picture: Alamy

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) scene of crime officer (SOCO) in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghade. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips said on Monday: “This is an incredibly tragic case which has devastated Sarah’s family and friends, and leaves two small children without their beloved mum.

“Specially trained officers will continue to support Sarah’s family and we are working to do everything in our power to bring anyone involved in this senseless murder to justice."

If you know anything that will help with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 865 28/06/25.