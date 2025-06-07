Man, 20, charged with terror offences over alleged Asda bomb hoax and ice rink arson attacks in Slough

The bomb hoax charge stems from an incident at the Asda supermarket on Telford Drive on May 9. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

A 20-year-old man has been charged with terrorism offences following a bomb hoax at an Asda supermarket in Slough and alleged arson attacks at a family ice rink.

Ilyas Akhtar, of Cress Road, was charged on Friday after an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East, with approval from the Crown Prosecution Service.

He faces five charges – one count of preparing acts of terrorism, one count of possessing information likely to be useful to someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism, two counts of arson with intent, and one count of causing a bomb hoax.

The arson charges relate to fires at Salt Hill Activity Centre on May 31 and the Slough Ice Arena on Montem Lane on May 14, according to police.

The bomb hoax charge stems from an incident at the Asda supermarket on Telford Drive on May 9.

Akhtar is being held in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Detective Superintendent Andy Penrith, of Thames Valley Police, said: “We understand that these charges for terrorism offences will be concerning to our communities in Slough.

“I want to reassure all our residents that Thames Valley Police is working closely with our communities and partners in Slough as well as our colleagues in counter-terrorism.”

He said there would be increased patrols in the area and encouraged anyone with concerns to speak to officers or PCSOs.

“Due to the ongoing court proceedings, our officers and staff won’t be able to provide any further details on this specific case, but we will be there to listen and support our communities,” he added.