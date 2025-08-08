Man charged with theft of flowers from Ozzy Osbourne tribute in Birmingham city centre

8 August 2025, 19:35

Fans and visitors continue to stop and look at tributes left for Ozzy Osbourne after he passed away.
Fans and visitors continue to stop and look at tributes left for Ozzy Osbourne after he passed away. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

A man has been charged in connection with the theft of flowers that were left in Birmingham in tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

The rock legend, who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, died aged 76 on July 22 from a reported heart attack - prompting thousands of tributes including balloons, cards and flowers being left near the Black Sabbath bench on Broad Street, in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said they were alerted to a theft on Broad Street and arrested a man on August 2 after making inquiries.

Ozzy Osbourne died aged 76 on July 22.
Ozzy Osbourne died aged 76 on July 22. Picture: Alamy

The force said Parviz Jafari, 45, has been charged with theft of flowers, and will be appearing before magistrates on September 3.

Birmingham City Council gathered up tributes left at the Black Sabbath bench on Monday, which will be handed over to the Osbourne family.

The family viewed the tributes last Wednesday during a procession in which the heavy metal star’s body was carried through his home city a final time

Black Sabbath played a farewell gig at Villa Park in the city on July 5 - a few weeks before Osbourne died.

