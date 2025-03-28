Man charged over vandalism at Donald Trump's Scottish golf resort

Worker cleans club house covered in red paint as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A man has been charged in connection with damage to a Scottish golf course owned by US President Donald Trump.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Red paint was sprayed on the club-house at Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire earlier this month

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case.

Police Scotland confirmed in update on Friday that he has now been charged.

The suspect is set to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday.

The red paint spelled out the word Gaza Is Not For Sale in three-metre high letters on the lawn of the golf course, damaging the greens including the course's most prestigious hole, used in Open Championships.

Read more: 'We must have Greenland' Trump declares, as JD Vance refuses to rule out military force in US bid to take country

Read more: Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia

Building targeted with 'Free Palestine' stencil as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Palestine Action described the act as a "direct response to the US administration's stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza". Mr Trump's recent comments include plans to "clean out the whole thing".

The US president last week published an AI video on Truth Social, advertising his plans for the Strip, which included himself and Israel's president Benjamin Netanyahu, shirtless, drinking at the 'Trump Gaza' resort.

The creator of the AI video, which shows a gold balloon shaped like Mr Trump's head, in a satire inspired by comparing the Las Vegas Strip with the Gaza Strip, revealed it it was a joke and there were concerns it might offend the White House.

Mr Trump sent a message to the two million population on his Truth Social platform, writing: "To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do???????, you are dead".

The Trump administration recently signed off on the shipment of 40,000 bombs to Israel.

A spokesperson from Palestine Action said: "Palestine Action rejects Donald Trump's treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes.