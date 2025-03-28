Man charged over vandalism at Donald Trump's Scottish golf resort

28 March 2025, 19:16

Worker cleans club house covered in red paint as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland.
Worker cleans club house covered in red paint as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A man has been charged in connection with damage to a Scottish golf course owned by US President Donald Trump.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Red paint was sprayed on the club-house at Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire earlier this month

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case.

Police Scotland confirmed in update on Friday that he has now been charged.

The suspect is set to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday.

The red paint spelled out the word Gaza Is Not For Sale in three-metre high letters on the lawn of the golf course, damaging the greens including the course's most prestigious hole, used in Open Championships.

Read more: 'We must have Greenland' Trump declares, as JD Vance refuses to rule out military force in US bid to take country

Read more: Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia

Building targeted with 'Free Palestine' stencil as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland.
Building targeted with 'Free Palestine' stencil as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Palestine Action described the act as a "direct response to the US administration's stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza". Mr Trump's recent comments include plans to "clean out the whole thing".

The US president last week published an AI video on Truth Social, advertising his plans for the Strip, which included himself and Israel's president Benjamin Netanyahu, shirtless, drinking at the 'Trump Gaza' resort.

The creator of the AI video, which shows a gold balloon shaped like Mr Trump's head, in a satire inspired by comparing the Las Vegas Strip with the Gaza Strip, revealed it it was a joke and there were concerns it might offend the White House.

Mr Trump sent a message to the two million population on his Truth Social platform, writing: "To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do???????, you are dead".

The Trump administration recently signed off on the shipment of 40,000 bombs to Israel.

A spokesperson from Palestine Action said: "Palestine Action rejects Donald Trump's treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

g

Arrest after man 'attacked with scissors' in fight outside Poundland in busy shopping centre
Robert Evans, 40, who received the longer sentence, and his brother Mark Evans, 37, have been jailed for 17 and 14 years respectively.

Rotherham brothers who raped girls as young as 13 jailed for combined 31 years

Stuart Everett (right)

Tenants of home where Stuart Everett was killed and dismembered speak out after housemate jailed for murder
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Marcin Majerkiewicz (left) has been found guilty of the murder of Stuart Everett (right)

Man, 42, jailed for life for murder and dismemberment of pensioner whose body parts were dumped across Salford
A family was killed in the horror crash

Family killed by drunk ex-RAF pilot in M6 crash after he slammed into them head-on while driving wrong way

More UK News

See more More UK News

NHS England said planning is under way to allow women to order DIY tests through the NHS App

At-home screening kits to be rolled out in England in bid to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040
A British man tackled a knifeman who went a stabbing spree in Amsterdam to the ground.

'Hero Brit' who tackled Amsterdam knifeman to ground after attacker stabbed five awarded for bravery
Lime electric scooters parked in historic centre of Prague, capital of Czech Republic on 21 March 2025

Boy, 14, dies after horror e-scooter crash

Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada

Partial solar eclipse 2025: Rare phenomenon to be visible in UK tomorrow - here's how to see it
a lying newborn baby

Give babies mother’s surname automatically, Italian politician tells Parliament

Museum Of London Docklands, West India Quay, Borough Of Tower Hamlets, London, England, U.K.

'Challenge whiteness’, London Museum tells employees in diversity push

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News