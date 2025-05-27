Breaking News

Man charged with attempted murder of police officer who remains in critical condition

A police officer in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car while on duty in Buckinghamshire. Picture: Thames Valley Police

By Henry Moore

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer who was seriously injured in a road traffic incident.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Simranjit Kajla, 28, has been charged with one count each of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle on a road without insurance.

A police officer, PC Christopher Miller, sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The 38-year-old suffered “very serious injuries” on Thursday at around 10.20pm on the B416 Bells Hill, Stoke Poges, in a collision with a white BMW which failed to stop, the force said.

The officer was on duty during the incident. Picture: Thames Valley Police

The officer has spent five years with the roads policing unit and has been in the police for 13 years, and his family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers, as are his closest colleagues, Thames Valley Police said.

Kajla is set to appear in court later today.

Two men arrested in connection with the incident have been released as police continue their investigations.

A woman, aged 37, remains in police custody.

Speaking after the incident Thames Valley Police deputy chief constable Ben Snuggs said: “Today, I am asking for the public’s help to share this witness appeal.

“Police officers face danger every day. In this incident, Pc Christopher Miller was simply doing his job, serving the public and keeping our communities safe.

“Sadly, Christopher has sustained extremely serious injuries, and we are doing all we can to investigate the exact circumstances.“All officers should expect to return home safely after each tour of duty, and we wish Christopher a swift and full recovery.

“We have all been affected by this, right across Thames Valley Police. I want to thank our local communities for all their support and the wider public for the supportive messages we have received.”

This is a breaking story, more follows...