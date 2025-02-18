Man charged with axe murder of woman in own home

Rita Lambourne, 58, was “fatally wounded” at her home in Bayencourt South, Bexhill
Picture: Handout

A search is underway for an axe believed to have been used in the murder of a woman in her own home in East Sussex.

Rita Lambourne, 58, was “fatally wounded” at her home in Bayencourt South, Bexhill, just after 22:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Sussex Police confirmed on Tuesday it had charged Donald Excell, 48, of Seabourne Road in Bexhill, with Ms Lambourne's murder.

The force says it believes Mr Excell killed Ms Lambourne using an axe, which it has so far been unable to find.

Police are asking residents in Bexhill to check bins, gardens and other outside spaces for an axe and a navy blue The North Face rucksack
Picture: Sussex Police

Mr Excell is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Police are asking residents in Bexhill to check bins, gardens and other outside spaces for an axe and a navy blue The North Face rucksack.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: "This has been a hugely distressing incident, not least for the family and friends of Rita but also the wider community.

"I'd like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while our officers have conducted enquiries in the local area.

"Our officers will remain on patrol for reassurance, and, in the meantime, I would still urge anyone who can assist us in our investigation to please come forward and contact us."

A 39-year-old woman from Bexhill who was arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 32-year-old man from Bexhill arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released with no further action.

A Sussex Police spokesman had previously said: "Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene.

"Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

