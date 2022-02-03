Breaking News

Man charged with murder after Canadian woman, 19, stabbed to death in Essex cul-de-sac

3 February 2022

Ashley Wadsworth was discovered with knife wounds in Chelmsford, Essex, on Tuesday
Ashley Wadsworth was discovered with knife wounds in Chelmsford, Essex, on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A man has been charged with murder after a 19-year-old Canadian woman was stabbed to death in a cul-de-sac in Essex.

Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was discovered with knife wounds following a 'disturbance' at an address in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, at 4pm on Tuesday.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man arrested at the scene has been charged with murder, Essex police said today.

Police confirmed Ashley was from Vernon, British Columbia, Canada.

The victim's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. 

A neighbour told the MailOnline: "The police were talking about stab injuries. But the medics couldn’t save her. It was awful to watch."

Larissa Kontos, a friend from Canada, posted an emotional tribute on Facebook. She said Ashley had been due to fly home today.

She said: "I've been trying to come up with words for hours. I have wrote out a post and then deleted it.

"Because nothing I say will bring you back.

"I will miss our conversations, you were always messaging me telling me the newest thing you saw on how a person can get pregnant! I will miss seeing your smile and beautiful face!

"You will be truly missed by so many. Shine bright girly."

Ms Kontos added: "She was a 19-year-old beautiful soul. She had a ticket for this Thursday to come back home to people whom lover her dearly."

Another friend, Tianna Kowalchuk, wrote on Facebook: "Probably one of the worst feelings is losing your best friend.

"A best friend is more than a boyfriend, a sibling and even a parent.

"A best friend is someone you can genuinely tell everything to... it's someone you always feel comfortable around.

She added: "God has you in his hands now, we have you in our hearts forever."

Jack Sepple, 23, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today charged with her murder.

