Man, 31, charged with murder of father and son in Southwark

11 August 2025, 00:31 | Updated: 11 August 2025, 00:37

A police forensic tent at the scene in Long Lane, Southwark, south London, where four people were stabbed earlier today. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A man has been charged with murdering a father and son after a stabbing at a business premises in central London.

Terry McMillan, 58, and Brendan McMillan, 27, from Chislehurst, Bromley, both died after reports of multiple stabbings inside a commercial property in Long Lane, Southwark, at around 1pm on July 28.

Two other men were treated for stab wounds by emergency services and taken to hospital.

Hassan Cevik, 31, of Mount Pleasant Lane, Hackney, was arrested on July 28 before being taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was discharged from hospital on Saturday and charged with two counts of murder on Sunday.

Cevik was also charged with grievous bodily harm relating to a third 47-year-old man, and possession of an offensive weapon, the force said.

He will appear before Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

At the time of the incident, a witness living in the area described the incident as "shocking".

A resident, who asked not to be named, told the PA news agency: "It's terrifying.'I walk past there all the time - it makes you feel really uneasy.

"You just don't expect something like this to happen on a normal weekday."

