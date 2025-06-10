Man charged with murder of 36-year-old woman

A 36-year-old woman was found dead at the home of Coulter Road. Picture: Met Police/ Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Hammersmith.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Apapale Adoum, 39, of no fixed address, was charged on Thursday, June 5 with the murder of Victoria Adams, 36.

Adoum appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 6.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 10 June.

On Sunday, February 9 at 10.13pm, police were called to a residential property in Coulter Road, following reports that a man was attempting to force entry into one of the flats.

Read more: South American cartels target the Channel in £200 million plan to get cocaine into Britain

Read more: Houses set on fire and missiles thrown at police in Northern Ireland following protest over alleged sexual assault

A forensic officer at scene in Coulter Road. Picture: Alamy

Officers arrived and having gained entry to the property found a woman who had sadly died.

A man was initially arrested on Sunday, February 9 at the scene on suspicion of murder and subsequently charged as above.