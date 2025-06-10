Man charged with murder of 36-year-old woman

10 June 2025, 09:14 | Updated: 10 June 2025, 09:24

A 36-year-old woman was found dead at the home of Coulter Road
A 36-year-old woman was found dead at the home of Coulter Road. Picture: Met Police/ Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Hammersmith.

Apapale Adoum, 39, of no fixed address, was charged on Thursday, June 5 with the murder of Victoria Adams, 36.

Adoum appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 6.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 10 June.

On Sunday, February 9 at 10.13pm, police were called to a residential property in Coulter Road, following reports that a man was attempting to force entry into one of the flats.

A forensic officer at scene in Coulter Road
A forensic officer at scene in Coulter Road. Picture: Alamy

Officers arrived and having gained entry to the property found a woman who had sadly died.

A man was initially arrested on Sunday, February 9 at the scene on suspicion of murder and subsequently charged as above.

