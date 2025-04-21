Man charged with murder after woman, 45, stabbed to death in north London

21 April 2025, 17:27

A police van at the scene on Ayley Croft in Enfield, after a male was found with stab wounds, despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022.
A police van at the scene on Ayley Croft in Enfield, after a male was found with stab wounds, despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death in north London over the Easter weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to an address in Ayley Croft, Enfield, at around 7pm on Saturday night following reports of a stabbing.

A woman, whom police have named as 45-year-old Pamela Munro from Enfield, died at the scene.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Ms Munro suffering from serious stab wounds, with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also in attendance.

"Sadly, despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene," a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday. Police have confirmed he has now been remanded in custody.

Read more: Husband watched in 'helpless horror' as 'beautiful wife' killed by van driver on golf course during police chase

A police officer and police tape at the scene at Bonnington House on Ayley Croft in Enfield, after a male was found with stab wounds, despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022.
A police officer and police tape at the scene at Bonnington House on Ayley Croft in Enfield, after a male was found with stab wounds, despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022. Picture: Alamy

"There have been no arrests at this early stage of the investigation," the Met said on Sunday.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Investigating officers have worked relentlessly across the weekend to investigate the circumstances around Pamela’s death.

“We continue to support her family, who are understandably devastated.

“This morning, we arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with Pamela’s death and he remains in custody.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, who oversees policing for Enfield, said the community would continue to see increased police presence in the coming days as the investigation continues.

The victim's next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A police van at the scene on Ayley Croft in Enfield, after a male was found with stab wounds, despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022.
A police van at the scene on Ayley Croft in Enfield, after a male was found with stab wounds, despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Metropolitan Police who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

"As our investigation continues there will be an increased police presence in the area, and a crime scene remains in place.

"We understand this will be very distressing to the local community and anyone who has concerns can speak to local officers.

“To aid us with our investigation, I would like to appeal to the public for information.

"We are particularly interested in talking to anyone who was driving through Ayley Croft between 1830hrs and 1930hrs that may have dashcam footage.

A police officer at the scene at Bonnington House on Ayley Croft in Enfield, after a male was found with stab wounds, despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022.
A police officer at the scene at Bonnington House on Ayley Croft in Enfield, after a male was found with stab wounds, despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022. Picture: Alamy
Murder investigation launched after woman, 45, stabbed to death in north London
Murder investigation launched after woman, 45, stabbed to death in north London. Picture: Google

“To share footage or any other information, no matter how insignificant you believe it may be, please call 101, referencing CAD 5741/19APRIL.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, Borough Commander who oversees policing for Enfield, said:

“We understand the concern that this will cause local residents. Neighbourhood officers will be working alongside specialist officers in the coming days to progress the investigation and support the local community.

“Please contact officers if you have any information or any concerns.”

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Det Sgt Lee Jamieson, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is a disgraceful act of vandalism which shows a complete lack of respect and which has left the church and its parishioners understandably extremely upset, especially given the time of year.

Archbishop of York speaks out after church and gravestones vandalised in Good Friday ‘hate crime’
The Taser Stun Gun Demonstration

Prison officers call for use of electric stun guns

A police van at the scene on Ayley Croft in Enfield, after a male was found with stab wounds, despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022.

Murder investigation launched after woman, 45, stabbed to death in north London

Husband watched in 'helpless horror' as 'beautiful wife' killed by van driver on golf course during police chase

Husband watched in 'helpless horror' as 'beautiful wife' killed by van driver on golf course during police chase
A view of the sign for Aston Wood Golf Club in Birmingham, where a van being chased by West Midlands Police crashed on Friday morning. A woman has been left with life-threatening injuries after the incident. Picture date: Friday April 11, 2025.

Six men arrested following woman's death after being hit by van on golf course during police chase
Police found the body of missing Cardiff woman Paria Veisi following the arrest of two individuals - one of whom was charged with murder.

Police find body of missing Cardiff woman Paria Veisi - as man charged with her murder

More UK News

See more More UK News

BAE Systems is looking to produce more explosives in the UK.

Britain to ramp up weapons production to end reliance on US and France

Britain's energy supply is becoming more homegrown.

Increase in renewables has made UK energy supply 'more British', study finds

Incels ‘need speed dating to reengage with mainstream society’ claims world-leading expert

Incels ‘need speed dating to reengage with mainstream society’ claims world-leading expert

Boy, 14, dies after van leaves motorway and collides with tree - as father remains in 'serious condition'

Boy, 14, dies after van leaves motorway and collides with tree - as father remains in 'serious condition'
Huge blaze breaks out in east London tower block - as more than 100 firefighters tackle blaze

Huge blaze breaks out in east London tower block - as more than 100 firefighters tackle blaze
Trans rights protestors deface Millicent Fawcett statue as thousands take to streets following Supreme Court ruling

Police launch investigation after seven statues damaged during London trans rights protest

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News