Man charged with murdering 'deeply loved' elderly couple who died in arson attack

25 July 2025, 19:30

Great grandparents Eric Greener, 77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, died following a fire at their home in St Helens
Great grandparents Eric Greener, 77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, died following a fire at their home in St Helens. Picture: PA

By Jennifer Kennedy

A man has been charged with the murder of two great-grandparents who died after an arson attack on their home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eric Greener, 77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, died following a fire at their home in St Helens, Merseyside, in the early hours of July 15.

Lee Owens, 46, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of murder and arson with intent to endanger life on Friday, Merseyside Police said.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A 31-year-old man from St Helens who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains on conditional bail, the force said.

In a tribute, the family of the elderly couple said: “Sheila and Eric, also known as our Queen and King, were a deeply loved mum, nan, great-Nan, sister, auntie, dad, step-dad, grandad, great-grandad, uncle and couple."

The couple's family described them as the “life and soul of the party”
The couple's family described them as the “life and soul of the party”. Picture: PA

“They were known for being the life and soul of the party, always loving a song on the karaoke and enjoying a great caravan holiday.“

"They will forever be devastatingly missed but eternally loved by their family, friends and the community.”

Merseyside Police said an accelerant was used to start the blaze at the home on South John Street, where the couple had lived for 15 years.

