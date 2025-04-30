Man charged with terrorism offence after 'trespassing with weapon' at Israeli Embassy, police say

30 April 2025, 11:48 | Updated: 30 April 2025, 12:00

A man has been charged with a terror offence after 'trespassing with a weapon' at the Israeli Embassy inn Kensington. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A man has been charged with a terrorism offence after he was caught with an "offensive weapon" trying to enter the Israeli Embassy's ground in London, police have said.

Abdullah Sabah Albadri, 33, was charged on Wednesday with a public order offence, trespassing on a designated site and possession of an offensive weapon. He was also charged with a terrorism offence.

He was reportedly caught trying to gain unauthorised access to the grounds of the Embassy of Israel in Kensington, south-west London, police said.

Officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command reportedly prevented the man from entering and arrested him.

Albadri has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today.

He was taken to a London police station and after further enquiries. The man was further arrested on suspicion of an offence contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

An investigation is being led by detectives from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command said: "We remain in close contact with those based at the Embassy of Israel and we appreciate that these charges will be concerning to them.

"I would like to reassure the public, however, that from our enquiries so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this matter and we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.

"Although the man has now been charged, we continue with our investigation and would urge the public not to speculate further at this time."

